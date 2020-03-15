what is a trend? - page 4
And what do these trends (movements) come from?
At the very least you need a definition of a wave
Wiki explains it this way.
A wave is a change in some set of physical quantities (characteristics of somephysical field ormaterial medium) that is capable of moving away from its point of origin oroscillating within limited areas of space
To explain in a very simplified way.
If you look at a graph of the market, you can see traces of vibration (i.e. people's behaviour) similar to the teeth of a saw. That is what waves are.
Another question is how to recognize and classify them?
There are programs that recognize them according to certain algorithms. For example, an elementary ZZ. There are more cunning ones.
I could hardly find it,Fantasy was drawing me his vision of where the price was going, he was quite good at making forecasts, also graphical analysis
.
.
I know what the FIGBAM.... is, but there was a 400% public rate for a month, and the exits of all deals were only at take - if I had not seen and communicated with that guy I would have traded only in nets, but ... fuck! - The trends do exist!
)))
Are there links to this man's open stats? If not allowed in the general discussion, please send it to me in private.
i got it 10 years ago, i will find the statistics, just look through the message, but there is not much information there and he showed up on alps
i know he got lost like all grabbers, but the fact that he can promise and make 400% without averaging, without martin ... imho, this is exceptional!
No doubt about it, it's beautiful. But even today I see some geniuses with artistic trading style. Only pity there are no online statistics from your acquaintance.
I can draw :) It's a "wave" Everything in the world is a wave. And everything can be expressed in a simple graph like this. For example, the processes of the sun. That is, the beginning when the fusion reaction erupts in the Sun, peaks and fades, when the fuel runs out, the Sun ceases to exist. The same graph can be used to describe the life of a man. From zero, then development, peak and extinction. In principle, anything can be expressed by this graph, including the market.
why is the second half not all the way through?
If you go into the author's poetic description, in simple terms, it is about two phases: flash-fade, movement-correction, impulse-bounce, etc. Hence the illustration depicts these two phases. :)