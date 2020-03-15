what is a trend? - page 6
No.
Are you converting the chart or using standard candlesticks and bars?
I convert, the standard bars cannot display the process correctly, the speed changes, the time stretches and shrinks like an accordion. Only sometimes the process "hits" the timeframes.
something similar to quantisation?
Probably, if I understand what you mean correctly.
There are the same number of points between points (call it a quantisation step)
That's where I started, but it's not like that now.
It's better than "timeframes" but "still something's missing".
Quantisation is not suitable for defining waves. Waves come in different lengths but obey simple laws. Interrelationships of currencies.
Here is the current situation with EURUSD H4. Wave N1-V1 is out of context, it is from TF D1 and is not a trend wave on H4.
On H4 there was a trend below the V4-V2 trend line before it was crossed by price .
And the N1-V1 wave would be the structure of the lower TF. The same orders of magnitude there.