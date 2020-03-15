what is a trend? - page 6

New comment
 
Wizard2018:

No.

do you convert the chart? or do you use standard candlesticks, bars?
 
bilbo_b:
Are you converting the chart or using standard candlesticks and bars?

I convert, the standard bars cannot display the process correctly, the speed changes, the time stretches and shrinks like an accordion. Only sometimes the process "hits" the timeframes.

 
Wizard2018:

I convert, the standard bars cannot display the process correctly, the speed changes, the time stretches and shrinks like an accordion. Only sometimes the process "hits" the timeframes.

something similar to quantisation?
 
bilbo_b:
something similar to quantisation?

Probably, if I understand what you mean correctly.

 
Wizard2018:

Probably, if I understand what you mean correctly.

There are the same number of points between points (call it a quantisation step)

Files:
123.png  15 kb
 
That's where I started, but it's not like that now.
 
Wizard2018:
That's where I started, but it's not like that now.
The example I gave is very weak indeed. selecting the quantization step is a dead end. there is no way to drive the market within the narrow confines of any parameter
 
It's better than "timeframes" but "still something's missing"
 
Wizard2018:
It's better than "timeframes" but "still something's missing".
It lacks dynamic scaling.
 

Quantisation is not suitable for defining waves. Waves come in different lengths but obey simple laws. Interrelationships of currencies.

Here is the current situation with EURUSD H4. Wave N1-V1 is out of context, it is from TF D1 and is not a trend wave on H4.

On H4 there was a trend below the V4-V2 trend line before it was crossed by price .

And the N1-V1 wave would be the structure of the lower TF. The same orders of magnitude there.

р13

12345678
New comment