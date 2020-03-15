what is a trend? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you go into the author's poetic description, in simple terms, it is about two phases: flash-fade, movement-correction, impulse-bounce, etc. Hence the illustration depicts these two phases. :)
why isn't the second half as long as the end?
The second half may be longer than the end ))
I see that many people have a different idea of what a trend is. And they don't take the classics in stride.
This is the picture that Makr from the branch of searching for patterns did not like and he took me out of the branch by the scruff of the neck.)
I showed the classic representation of the trend in the markets and how I see the trend myself.
If someone does not like it, I am not forcibly imposing it. You will not take me by the scruff of the neck.
===
What is the advantage of wave and trend analysis?
That you can enter the game on an already established environment. A trend is a strong movement and may last a very long time.
In a trend, waves always alternate between impulsive and corrective. But there is an alternation of waves impulsive after impulsive or corrective after corrective. Such combinations are not a trend.
If there is a trend and there is a corrective wave, there is a chance to successfully become trending.
I see that many people have a different idea of what a trend is. And they don't take the classics in stride.
This is the picture that Makr from the branch of searching for patterns did not like and he took me out of the branch by the scruff of the neck.)
I showed the classic representation of the trend in the markets and how I see the trend myself.
If someone does not like it, I am not forcibly imposing it. You will not take me by the scruff of the neck.
===
What is the advantage of wave and trend analysis?
That you can enter the game on an already established environment. A trend is a strong movement and may last a very long time.
In a trend, waves always alternate between impulsive and corrective. But there is an alternation of waves impulsive after impulsive or corrective after corrective. Such combinations are not a trend.
If there is a trend and there is a corrective wave, there is a chance to successfully become trending.
You can only show pictures like this in first grade
Some people didn't even make it to the first grade.
What did you show the picture for?
To make it clear what to look for in the graphs programmatically.
The software does this easily and accurately.
Not even arguing that there are some other ways to determine the trend. I just welcome it.
Tell me how do you do it? I would love to hear about it.
Some people didn't even make it to the first grade.
What did you show the picture for?
To make it clear what to look for in the graphs programmatically.
The software does this easily and accurately.
Not even arguing that there are some other ways to determine the trend. I just welcome it.
Tell me how do you do it? I would love to hear about it.
I'll write when your monitoring shows up, Monday is coming up. Everyone's waiting.
You poor bastard can't write anything at all. All your posts are made up of three words and those are just rebukes to others.))
You poor bastard can't write anything at all. All your posts are made up of three words and those are just rebukes to others.))
I see that many people are interested in the trend topic, and I have been thrown out of the pattern search branch)), so I will continue here in this topic branch.
----
If you look at the chart with your eyes, everyone sees a strong movement and says it's a "trend".
In fact it may be an ordinary impulse wave, nothing to do with a trend.
To recognize a trend, certain rules must be observed, especially for machine (software) processing of information.
On any time interval, individual patterns are formed in the form of trends, and they take their characteristic form on charts.
That is, with the right formulation, the trend will be observed in the right form on any TF. I emphasize. It is important. Each TF has its own individual trend.
The trend is easily recognized by the software in such cases.
We should not go against the trend, everybody knows that. But not everyone has a correct understanding of what a trend is).
I see that many people are interested in the trend topic, and I have been thrown out of the pattern search branch)), so I will continue here in this topic branch.
----
If you look at the chart with your eyes, everyone sees a strong movement and says it's a "trend".
In fact it may be an ordinary impulse wave, nothing to do with a trend.
To recognize a trend, certain rules must be observed, especially for machine (software) processing of information.
On any time interval, individual patterns are formed in the form of trends, and they take their characteristic form on charts.
That is, with the right formulation, the trend will be observed in the right form on any TF. I emphasize. It is important. Each TF has its own individual trend.
The trend is easily recognized by the software in such cases.
We should not go against the trend, everybody knows that. But not everyone has a correct understanding of what a trend is).
The second half can be longer than the end ))
No.