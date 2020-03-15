what is a trend? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is there a Mirage? There is.
Where is it? In the mind of the subject. It does not exist in reality.
Mirage also happens under certain conditions and circumstances. So there are quite specific processes behind what happens in the mind of the subject. The other issue is in the interpretations. You, for example, advocate a specific interpretation that says it all doesn't exist. Nevertheless, this non-existent phenomenon touches you on a deep level to such an extent that you argue with it.
Don't confuse the direct meaning of the words and the implications.
Pressure. It's sort of a mechanical impact, but the pressure from the high school student kicked the ball towards the house and shattered the glass. But the high school student didn't squeeze the boy, he didn't even touch him. Just said something. But it's his fault, the bastard! That's not a bit of truth, that's the real truth.
That's the kind of logic you and ts have now, it has nothing to do with definitions.
There is a certain group of perfectly adequate people who would define a trend exactly as TC expressed it. Although I agree that this is also an interpretative form of defining the phenomenon itself.
Nevertheless, TC was just asking for his interpretations of the phenomenon.
Is there a Mirage? There is.
Where is it? In the mind of the subject. In reality it is not there.
Neither is there a trend.
In the mind of the subject, hallucinations. And a mirage is an optical phenomenon.
In the mind of the subject, hallucinations are hallucinatory. A mirage is an optical phenomenon.
By the way, hallucinations do not happen by themselves either. Hallucinations are a consequence of a perceptual lesion or some other kind of perceptual overload.
There is a certain group of perfectly adequate people who would define a trend exactly as TC expressed it. Although I agree that this is also an interpretative form of defining the phenomenon itself.
Nevertheless, TC was just asking for their interpretations of the phenomenon.
There are three obvious phenomena which do not require any interpretation:
1. The steady direction of a certain phenomenon: price, economy, fashion, momentum, etc. This is called a trend, a trend.
2. people are losing money on currency trading.
3. Willingness - the willingness to do something, the desire to contribute to something.
The first and third have a definition and a term. The second has no obvious definition or universally accepted term.
TC on the other hand takes and folds the first, second and third phenomenon into one and gives it a term from the first phenomenon. Not that it's very free, it's his right, but it violates the first law of logic, that a word must have one meaning, otherwise people will be talking in different languages: one about Thomas, the other about Yerema. One about the trend in price (steady rise on the chart), the other about the social trend (willingness to lose dough). You cannot give an objective definition of a phenomenon if you include fantasy.
There are three obvious phenomena that require no interpretation:
1. The steady direction of a certain phenomenon: price, economy, fashion, momentum, etc. This is called a trend, a tendency.
2. people are losing money on currency trading.
3. Willingness - the willingness to do something, the desire to contribute to something.
The first and third have a definition and a term. The second has no obvious definition or universally accepted term.
TC on the other hand takes and folds the first, second and third phenomenon into one and gives it a term from the first phenomenon. Not that it's very free, it's his right, but it violates the first law of logic, that a word must have one meaning, otherwise people will be talking in different languages: one about Thomas, the other about Yerema. One about the trend in price (steady rise on the chart), the other about the social trend (willingness to lose dough). You cannot give an objective definition of a phenomenon if you include fantasy.
You are right. There is in the definition of TC a certain orientation towards a specific and one-sided conclusion.
I would like to hear different opinions on what a trend is. I found a definition of a trend on the internet a long time ago and I believe it is correct.
A trend is the willingness of the crowd (a pool of weak holders) to systematically lose money or sit on losses in a certain direction, caused by either news or technical events. That is, the trend is the antiphase of market expectations.
I would like to add another question. Why do trends appear?
If we translate everything to diagrams and clear notions, then trend is defined as Up - every subsequent Top and Trough is higher than the previous one, Down - every subsequent Trough and Trough is lower than the previous one, but as comrades have suggested, trend is a certain direction... If I wanted to try to use this trading robot, I would like to ask: Which one should I buy, because I don't know if I'm going to buy this robot, but I don't know if I'm going to buy it, but I think I'm going to need a special trading robot.
If we translate everything into graphs and clear concepts, then trend is defined as Up 0 - each subsequent Top and Trough is higher than the previous one, Down - each subsequent Trough and Trough is lower than the previous one, but as comrades here have suggested, trend is a certain direction... If I wanted to try to change this, I would probably try to buy a lot of trades, but in order to get a good result, I would probably buy a lot of trades with high risk-profit, like 1 to 3 or more...
The trends, in whichnot every subsequent top and trough is more extreme than the previous one, can also go through one or two or three.
The simplest model, in which there are three different-scale oscillations.
.
.
And there's the trend.
It's simple and straightforward. And applicable to any market.
Forget the term 'trend'. It's from fairy tales from the past. There are no trends, there are fluctuations.
Of course successful analysts will show you trends retroactively and find clever explanations. But you'd be surprised - you'll see the same exact trends on random wandering charts.