Happy New Year 2020! I want to reveal to you the hidden Grail. It will enrich you 100%. But is it necessary to open the hidden grail? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The question was whether to open it or not.
You've got to answer for what you say. If I want to open it, open it. Man speaks, man does. You're not a man? Or a true master of his word, I give it to you, I take it back. Now he's classified his grail.)
Don't be such a baby. I'll say it again. If a man can really do something, he does it, and does not attract attention to himself babbling. Check the signals and EAs of people who are putting them out there. And this character is "nothing".
This is how the secret scalper bot will trade
Check outIgor Makanu' s posts.
He had a similar picture and said that the essence of this strategy is to keep orders close to the market price.
SeeIgor Makanu's posts
He had a similar pattern and said the point of this strategy was to keep orders close to the market price.
What is an attached chart?
there is no adjustment,
stops are steel no more than 300 pips.
But strange- when testing on ducas cats for the year 2003 there are a lot of trades - and in 2019 the trades are already less frequent.
So the market used to be more profitable?
I wish all forum participants a Happy New Year 2020! I wish everyone good health, happiness, long life and perseverance in the fight against the market!
Thank you Yusuf!!! Likewise!!! I respect you!!! IMHO, you can't fight the market, but you have to be friends!
ARE YOU STILL HERE? HOW IS YOUR PALM COMING? WHERE IS IT? WHERE IS THE TS BASED ON YOUR URM? WHERE ARE ALL THESE DRAGONS AND LIONS? THIS IS HOW THE FORUM WAS BUZZING AT ONE TIME.... GOLDEN.... WHERE IS IT ALL NOW?????????
WRITE - AT LEAST A LITTLE IN THIS THREAD, AT LEAST IN THE OTHER THREAD...
HAS THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE TAJIKISTANI HYDROPOWER PLANT STARTED?
What's up with the Grail?
that he's pouring in the wrong place....