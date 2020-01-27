Happy New Year 2020! I want to reveal to you the hidden Grail. It will enrich you 100%. But is it necessary to open the hidden grail? - page 6
Well, think about it, the market is complex and not simple.
and a simple bot would not be able to keep track of many of the market's hiccups.
You should make a bot with 100 thousand lines of code.
:-)
The important thing is to know what to write about.
there.
That's exactly the point).
You need a multi-level algorithm.
So I thought about it and came to a conclusion.
What on earth is this? The new year 2020 has been flooded with grails from all sides.
A good, stably trading EA must weigh at least 1 Mbyte.
I have an ingenious idea for increasing the weight of an EA.
Greetings!
I've been thinking and have come to a conclusion.
The Expert Advisors we are trying to create are child's play.
The market is very complex, and it is impossible to cover the entire currency market in 1000 lines of code.
2,569
Give me 2,569.
That's the closest thing to a grail. )
It's the closest thing to a grail. )
here's one for 24,000 lines.
How do you want it to have a picture in bmp format?
;)