Happy New Year 2020! I want to reveal to you the hidden Grail. It will enrich you 100%. But is it necessary to open the hidden grail? - page 5

Alexander Ivanov:
Hi!
Ok se, Yusuf showed up👍👍👍😀😀😀

And the grail is there. Looking into why it trades like that and where the connection is.

what does your magic programme run on?

 
Him, on the woods, of course.)


 
I don't know why it trades magically myself.

 
if you wrote it yourself, you're lying.

If not, then there's nothing to talk about.

is the signal coming from the indicator?

 
Volumes.
You take a single candle and calculate the volume on a move up and down separately. As the price moves up and down many times on a candlestick.





 
According to the formula ,


:)
 
Alexander Ivanov:
Volumes.
We take one candle and calculate the volume on a move up and down separately. As the price moves up and down many times on a candle.

I've done this

the signal is no longer 50/50, but it is not 100-0 either

 

Greetings!

I've been thinking and have come to a conclusion.

The Expert Advisors we are trying to create are child's play.

The market is very complex, and it is impossible to cover the entire currency market in 1000 lines of code.

A good, stable trading EA must weigh at least 1 MB.

 
Does "goodness" have to be measured in weight? :-)

 
Well, think about it, the market is complex and not simple.

And a simple bot will not be able to keep track of many market crashes.

You should make a bot with 100k lines of code.

