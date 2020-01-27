Happy New Year 2020! I want to reveal to you the hidden Grail. It will enrich you 100%. But is it necessary to open the hidden grail? - page 3

New comment
 
Grail is all about age, five years at least, or at least three...
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
Too late. I already have the Grail.))
It's a freshstory, butit's hard tobelieve... The ending is silent... About what?
 
aleger:
It's a freshstory, butit's hard tobelieve... The ending is silent... About what?

No offence, I'm a hangover addict,too.))))

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

No offence, I'm hung-over and I like to povilosovat' too))))

You don't have to whinny, you just have to do it, and that's all there is to it - start and finish ;)

 
aleger:

You don't have to whitewash, you just have to do it, the smallest thing is to start and finish;)

Well, I'm a long-playing man)))

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Well, I'm a long-playing man)))

"Persistent" is more solid.

 

This is how the secret scalper bot will trade


 

Better


 
Alexander Ivanov:

That's how the secret scalper bot trades.


You got to answer for your bullshit. I say I want to open it, you open it. Man talk, man do. Ain't you the man? Or a true master of his word, I give it to him, I take it back. Now he's classified his grail.)

 
The question was whether or not to open it.
Some people write - you can't open the secret.😀
1234567
New comment