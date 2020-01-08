Google vs automatic trading? - page 5
Tried to advertise my indicator, but it too was rejected. Helpdesk wrote that as of 2018 the rules for advertising such products have changed. Google now calls them "financial speculation products". It seems to be possible to advertise, but you have to " be licensed by a local financial services accreditation body". How to get it, this license and what are these organizations, they did not say. Now I am waiting for an answer. Maybe someone here can give me a clue? I don't want to wait too long for a support response.
Is that on Zadornov? "They're stupid!"
This is what came back to me in the reply:
All in all, it all made sense to me. All ends are in the water :) Now what am I supposed to do as a simple programmer? :)
It's kind of weird...
Run your miracle robots on a personal account and get a tan in Hawaii.
Or are miracle robots for sale only, and you don't trust them?
You just read my mind :) But since I don't have money to open a real account at the moment (I am planning to trade on real account in the future), I am thinking about putting my EAs on demo accounts. And because the accounts are going to be demo, I also need a VPS that is demo (i.e. free). That's why I decided to ask, if somebody knows about such VPS and recommend them to me?
VPS needs a demo too (i.e. free)
Is it really that sad....
And somewhere this VPS is installed, it eats electricity at least, rent space is paid, probably...
If they told you at work: "You are useless anyway, work for free".
Not really :) It's just that I was planning to invest my money in something else. If everything goes well with VPS, then I will gradually transfer EAs to real account. I am more of a programmer than a trader. But even though I like trading all my free time is spent on writing programs. Therefore, I am not ready for such a drastic change of my activities.
That would be fair, if it really wasn't useful... :)As for the VPS, maybe I want to try how it works. And there should be a trial period for that anyway.
Not really :) It's just that I was planning to invest my money in something else. If everything goes well with VPS, then I will gradually transfer my EAs to real account. I am more of a programmer than a trader. But even though I like trading all my free time is spent on writing programs. So, right now I'm not ready for such a drastic change of my activities.
You know, if you can't afford $3 a month to rent a VPS, your programs that you write don't bring you even minimal income. Then why are you doing it? It's a shame.
Why, I can. But, as I said before, I don't want to do any serious automated trading, so I don't see the point in investing. I got enough money in ADS, and now I don't know how to withdraw them back, because they refuse to advertise such programs. But that's just for now... Maybe in the futureI'll rent VPS for $10 a month or more (depends on how many robots will trade).
Hurry up slowly :)
One more thing, I have one request, don't turn to insults. This is a forum where questions on a given topic are discussed. And there has to be at least some culture of communication ...