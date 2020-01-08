Google vs automatic trading? - page 3
Only by no means making trades yourself or putting buy/sell/go arrows.
:) our specific market for forex software is a bit crazy to say the least :) You can distribute/sell analysis products, you can yo-tube techniques, but you can't auto-decide.
So I'm wondering why my indicator was advertised in ADS without any problems, but the EA doesn't want to, damn it :)
Thanks! Now I'll know where it's coming from :)
I didn't know that auto-decision-making products are limited to advertisement, while analytical or similar products are unlimited.
As an option, you need to saw your own site with products and drive traffic to the site.
There are special paid services for traffic, but you have to find out beforehand which methods the traffic is using.
In order not to run into a block from advertising monster companies.
So Google can add a whole website with robots to the filter. Vladislav wrote about this somewhere above.
Eccentric!
Obviously, he didn't even realise what he'd said...
In the terms of Google's certification, there are basically three items of advertising subject matter for all regions.
The first relates to dealing and the OTC market.
The second, to bookmaker's betting, binary options, or any other betting game.
The third also applies to the OTC market.
That is, all the points only apply to the OTC market, where there is a definite possibility of fraud.
I wonder if an advertisement for a regulated exchange market will be accepted or rejected?
Central Bank, Licenses, Roskomnadzor, have you heard?
How do they affect Google or MQ?
:))
The laws of the country where you do business or other activities have to be respected by everyone, or am I wrong?
The laws of the country where you do business or other activities have to be respected by everyone, or am I wrong?
The CBRF with its licences and Roskomnadzor, refers to a certain country, in this case the Russian Federation.
Google and MQ are in a non-Russian jurisdiction.
Well, it is possible to ban their site outside the Russian Federation, it is clear that there are plenty of ways around it, but such reputable companies do not want to spoil relations. I have heard something about the Central Bank actively fighting against forex advertising, asking them to remove it, etc.
Exactly what with forex advertising, as this area of activity has a negative reputation.
The "dilling" has a "good" reputation in this field.
I wonder how things are going with the advertising of software products for stock markets.
Note that representing software products for financial markets, and providing financial services, are different things.