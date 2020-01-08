Google vs automatic trading? - page 4
Exactly what with forex advertising, as this field has a negative reputation.
The "dilingos" have "well" established themselves in this field.
I wonder how it is with the advertising of software products for the stock markets.
Note that representing software products for financial markets, and providing financial services, are different things.
Just off the top of my head, there is only one regulator, because both are risky operations for us illiterate ordinary citizens; only licensed peppers can advertise, and that with great time constraints; you cannot promise profits or guarantee anything, etc.
well very crudely recalled, but generally understandable. And now there is a debate to tighten the screws on brokers and stockbrokers in particular, something about limiting the amount of investment to about 50 thousand rubles per person who does not have an investor certificate. I remember something about listening to BFM in the car )AP: By the way, it turns out you can brazenly advertise robots with slogans like "income from...%" in social networks like Instagram and nothing works, have you noticed?
I often see that Yandex Direct directly on the main page of the search engine pokes everyone with a direct link to mql5.com.
Here is a screenshot. I would like to know how a person can do this if everyone is not allowed?
The person is probably documenting with someone else's help, some dealing house as a company.
And the advertised robot obviously only trades with that particular dealing house.
You know what I mean, yeah...
It sort of needs clarification from the MQ administration,
what kind of license does google require for this domain www.mql5.com ?
Advertising through doors and windows is of course a nuisance, but more often than not the prohibition of advertising is restricted by the commercial interests of particular individuals or groups.
that's how we live,
Yandex was shut down about five years ago. For the same reason.
You can't advertise on the site. Even hidden advertising is banned here.
And what about a lot of advertising in runet all sorts of robots (volstreet all sorts). That's what yandex ads are....
I wonder how it gets through if honest toilers are turned away.)
And I'm wondering, I can't find an answer.
I wonder how it gets through if honest toilers are refused)
I contacted such an advertiser. He replied that he had a broker's licence.
Maybe, Yandex does not require MQL5.COM license?
Although, someone wrote here that Yandex also blocks its robots.
Maybe Google also allows such advertising, but you have to know how to present it properly... For example, I'm not sure what MQL5.COM license means for my Expert Advisor and whether it can be obtained at all.