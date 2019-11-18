Why an economic crisis is inevitable. - page 21
NextEra Energy. 2018
World Patent Ranking is a comparative analysis of statistical data on patent activity of countries and territories of the world, which is issued by theWorldIntellectual Property Organization.
Patent statistics is a key indicator of innovation potential and one of the key indicators of technological development of countries and regions.
So?
Look at the standard of living in Israel and India, well, compare.
Do you know how many people live in Israel?
better the other way round:
Do you know how many people live in India?
The point is to keep statistics in terms of percentages, not numbers.
Well, I don't mind, these are just numbers - statistics
So?
Nothing, just numbers, statistics to understand what the Inevitable Crisis is)
China.
Share of new electric vehicle models with a range of more than 400 km, in the total number of new electric vehicle models on sale.
2017: 5%
2018: 21%
January-September 2019: 44%
Proportion of men who live to the age of 65
Switzerland: 90%.
Sweden: 90%
Italy: 89%
Norway: 89%
Canada: 88%
Japan: 88%
Great Britain: 88%
Germany: 86%
France: 85%
China: 84%
USA: 82%
Russia: 57%
...
Where is India?
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.TO65.MA.ZS?locations=IN-RU-US-CN
