Shares in NextEra Energy (in green), the #1 investor in solar and wind power (US) and Foresight Energy (in red), the #1 coal company in the US. 2015-2019

NextEra Energy. 2018
Revenue: $16.727 billion
Profit: $6.638bn

Foresight Energy. 2018
Revenue: $1.097 billion
Loss: $61.6m



On November 21, Tesla will unveil its 6-person electric pickup with a price under $49k 800km on a single charge, a pair of electric motors, an adaptive air suspension automatic, a proprietary Autopilot system with autoparking and all-round vision system.

 

2018

World Patent Ranking is a comparative analysis of statistical data on patent activity of countries and territories of the world, which is issued by theWorldIntellectual Property Organization.

Patent statistics is a key indicator of innovation potential and one of the key indicators of technological development of countries and regions.

Taras Slobodyanik:

2018

So?

Look at the standard of living in Israel and India, well, compare.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Look at the standard of living in Israel and India and compare.

Do you know how many people live in Israel?

 
TheXpert:

Do you know how many people live in Israel?

better the other way round:

Do you know how many people live in India?

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

better the other way round:

Do you know how many people live in India?

The point is to keep statistics in terms of percentages, not numbers.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

That's the point: you have to keep statistics in terms of percentages, not numbers.

Well, I don't mind, these are just numbers - statistics

Vitaly Muzichenko:

So?

Nothing, just numbers, statistics to understand what the Inevitable Crisis is)

China.
Share of new electric vehicle models with a range of more than 400 km, in the total number of new electric vehicle models on sale.
2017: 5%
2018: 21%
January-September 2019: 44%

Proportion of men who live to the age of 65

Switzerland: 90%.
Sweden: 90%
Italy: 89%
Norway: 89%
Canada: 88%
Japan: 88%
Great Britain: 88%
Germany: 86%
France: 85%
China: 84%
USA: 82%
Russia: 57%

 
Taras Slobodyanik:

...

Where is India?

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Where is India?

https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.TO65.MA.ZS?locations=IN-RU-US-CN

Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort) - India, Russian Federation, United States, China
  • data.worldbank.org
Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort) - India, Russian Federation, United States, China from The World Bank: Data
 
Taras Slobodyanik:

2018

If you try to promote something new in Russia, or get money for research, it will immediately become clear why there are 16 times more patents in the USA... I tried it. There are just more people in India)
