Quantum analysis Duca - page 33
Yes, a new quant is drawn when the difference from the previous price exceeds the size of the quant. I'm wondering why you got the impression that the time between points is different? Which words of mine have created that impression? It will be useful to me for methodological reasons. Non-linear time is one of the main features of quantum analysis. And in the quantum world it flows linearly (time between points is the same), but if we look at a quantum graph from the ordinary world, we see a clear non-linearity. That is why the quantum price chart is displayed in a separate window, as it is not compatible with a regular price chart.
Would very much like to see an actual chart of such incompatibilitywith the normal price chart.
Don't wait too long)).
P.S. I have my doubts.
What criteria shall we use to open an order if the price chart is not compatible?
As I drunkenly thought. In our simplified understanding, we can only consider the quanta as bear and bull.
They always have an opposite you want to use.
No, it's a universal forecasting method. But real prediction in the quantum world, not various perversions like extrapolation, approximation or expert judgement applied due to intellectual powerlessness. Real prediction looks like this: we let the horse into the corral, which has four exiting corridors. And we start guessing and betting through which corridor the horse (price) will exit the pen (the current channel). This is the method of a gambling dilettante. A quantum mechanic understands that we can't predict the behavior of an untrained horse, it is an expensive illusion. We are not horses. So he calmly waits to see which channel the horse chooses. And once it has entered one of the exit corridors, it is already waiting for it at the end.
I didn't even notice the horses.)
The markets have only three gates or gates) Let me explain in the drawings.
Price can go in a sloping channel upwards, in a sloping channel downwards or in a horizontal channel.
BUT!!!
The price can be in three channels at the same time, in two channels, or even in only one channel. The strongest one!
Example pound/dollar 15m is in 3.
and later the same chart is in two channels.
The price for the analysis can only be considered in the range in which the TS is set.
At N. points the bulls are activated, at V. points the bears are activated.
The slope of the upper channel controls the position.
The broken blue and tomato line is the variance channel.
Everything is compatible. 1 timestamp = start of conversion.
Subsequent ones are calculated based on the formula applied. The resulting
is plotted on the graph of the original time.
Where is the 1st timestamp?
We're not suckers. Are we?
How do we locate it?
the beginning of the transformation
An abstract concept. Not serious. You have to be specific.))
On the zero bar?))
start of baseline rv
Yes))) The iron is a heating device))
Am I correct in assuming that this theory is (theoretically) only suitable for risk management?
This theory is only good for scamming suckers on the internet by making an indelible impression on them.