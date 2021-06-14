Quantum analysis Duca - page 28
I thought I'd never see it on the forum again. How does the system work with the new channel formula, or is it still no good?
I don't have any new channel formulae. The calculation has been and always will be based on the Variance Gamma Process formulas. The only thing that is changing is the method of reading the quotes. The timescale is undergoing a monstrous transformation. Let Uncle Borya do all the talking now.
Gentlemen Analysts and traders!
Examination of the forum has shown that Duka's quantum analysis has been undeservedly neglected.
The author of this method, Andrei Duca, a former lecturer at the University of St Petersburg, has proven the effectiveness of his theory with his personal biography. Dukascopy's risk management enabled him to set up a successful brokerage firm in Switzerland, which quickly grew into the Dukascopy Group, including a bank and more. And all this, mind you, under Swiss law.
Duk's seminal article "General Theory of Evolution or Dukascopy" was published in 2000 and led to the birth of a new direction in technical analysis.
The basic ideas are as follows:
But enough abstract theories, what useful things can we eventually get out of all this? Why is analysis in Duke's quantum space better than stock price analysis in the real world?
Well, firstly, in quantum Duk's space, where the quantum is a photon of light and the price trend is a quasi-particle, velocities are constant and there is a velocity fan, which already greatly reduces the uncertainty, because in the real exchange price space there may be sharp jumps of quotes as well as a long monotone sideways with minimal price changes.
Second, it follows from the quantum nature of Duk's space that price movements occur along channels and only along channels. Duk's theory created the theoretical basis for all channel trading strategies. And Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, allows us to easily calculate the width of the current movement channel.
Thirdly, the channel of future price movement is calculated when it just starts to form. This is forecasting. And according to the classics, the channel can be drawn by at least three points. When it is too late to enter the market.
Well, that's enough as an introduction. Then we will discuss the theory as it is necessary for practice.
Tried to find it in the lists, didn't see it.
Everyone here is a teacher, academic, associate professor, physicist and mathematician.
There was one crane operator.
It's not on the list, maybe I'm looking in the wrong place?
You should search by the name Boris, not Borja)) Boris is a taxi driver.
hehehe but for selling training it is enough for the gullible masses))))
There was no internet under VIL. Quote from the future)
ABOUT QUANTUM CHANNELS 2
For a quantum price, as for any other quantum system, the Heisenberg uncertainty principle must be valid. The corresponding Duck uncertainty formula has the form:
ΔR≈qrn
Where:
ΔR is the uncertainty of the price coordinate in Duk space,
q - is a numerical coefficient, equal to √2 for ideal input data,
r - price quantum
n - quantum number.
Thus, it is very easy to calculate the width of the channel, as the coordinate uncertainty is the width of the current trend channel.
Now it becomes realistic to predict the possible direction of further price movement by calculating the allowed movement channels. Let me remind you that in quantum systems arbitrary movements are impossible, but there is a set of admissible variants which are calculated according to formulas:
where:
n α, n β, n γ, n abc - are quantum numbers of admissible channels of future price movement,
R n - current trend value,
n - quantum number of the current trend.
An alpha channel pointing in the opposite direction to the current channel always exists, since its sub-rectangular expression is always positive.
The same cannot be said, however, for the beta and gamma channels whose direction of movement is the same as the original channel. The expression under the root can be negative under certain combinations of parameters, which means that these channels cannot exist. In this case a degenerate abc channel will be formed whose quantum number will be twice the quantum number of the current trend.
So, when price leaves the current channel it can not move arbitrarily it has a choice of four channels, one with a reversal in the opposite direction and the others in the same direction. Gamma channel is usually formed before the trend reverses.
Continued follows...
I don't quite see how the laws of physics and Duk's trading strategy are related
The whole world obeys the laws of quantum mechanics, and the market is a tiny part of that world. Communication through formulas, because all quantum systems are described by the same formulas.
