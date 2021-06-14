Quantum analysis Duca - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The only valid idea in this muddle from Duca (if it was real Duca, which is doubtful too) is the idea that the expansion speed of the bundle of possible trajectories slows down with time to form something like an inclined parabola (in fact, a root curve), but instead of developing this idea, the author falls into wild conspiracism
The width of the channel is most dependent on the slope angle. The slope angle of the channel depends on the magnitude and speed of the instrument's price increment.
The width of the channel is most dependent on the slope angle. The channel slope angle depends on the size and rate of instrument price increase.
there are narrow almost flat channels with micro corrections and there are wide channels with large corrections
the speed of expansion of the beam of possible trajectories slows down over time, forming something like an inclined parabola
it's from the law of the root of time
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%97%D0%B0%D0%B4%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B0_%D0%BE_%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B8_%D0%B8%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BA%D0%B0
There are narrow almost flip-flop channels with micro-corrections and there are sprawling channels with large corrections
It depends on which wave is in the combination. (not Elliott. I have my own wave system)
.
it's from the law of the time root
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%97%D0%B0%D0%B4%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B0_%D0%BE_%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B8_%D0%B8%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BA%D0%B0
Yes... only you can't make any money on the BF so you need a stronger law of recoupment
.
like this... and here we need to do some research on whether such builds on a tick chart are really more reasonable than on a regular tamframe...
It depends on which wave is in the combination. (not Elliott. I have my own system of waves)
often the first wave in a trend is the flattest
I don't understand how a Renko graph is different from a quantum graph?
no way.
It's a bit of a stretch.
I don't understand how a Renko graph is different from a quantum graph?