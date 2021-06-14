Quantum analysis Duca - page 27

transcendreamer:
The only valid idea in this muddle from Duca (if it was real Duca, which is doubtful too) is the idea that the expansion speed of the bundle of possible trajectories slows down with time to form something like an inclined parabola (in fact, a root curve), but instead of developing this idea, the author falls into wild conspiracism

The width of the channel is most dependent on the slope angle. The slope angle of the channel depends on the magnitude and speed of the instrument's price increment.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

there are narrow almost flat channels with micro corrections and there are wide channels with large corrections

 
transcendreamer:
the speed of expansion of the beam of possible trajectories slows down over time, forming something like an inclined parabola

it's from the law of the root of time

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%97%D0%B0%D0%B4%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B0_%D0%BE_%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B8_%D0%B8%D0%B3%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BA%D0%B0

 
transcendreamer:

It depends on which wave is in the combination. (not Elliott. I have my own wave system)

 

.

 
multiplicator:

Yes... only you can't make any money on the BF so you need a stronger law of recoupment


Evgeniy Chumakov:

like this... and here we need to do some research on whether such builds on a tick chart are really more reasonable than on a regular tamframe...


Uladzimir Izerski:

It depends on which wave is in the combination. (not Elliott. I have my own system of waves)

often the first wave in a trend is the flattest

 
I don't understand how a Renko graph is different from a quantum graph?
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Completely different things
 
transcendreamer:

no way.

It's a bit of a stretch.

then let go, wait and then pull it back on again.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
there's nothing in his picture
