Quantum analysis Duca - page 37
ABOUT QUANTUM CHANNELS 3
Quantum channels can be plotted either on a trend or on a pullback.
The first graph is an example of building on a trend. Yellow is the current quantum channel. Purple is the degenerate abc channel and red is the alpha channel. We can see several interesting things on this chart. Firstly, the slowing down of the rate of decline before the correction. Near the end of the trend the price starts showing that it is aware of the purple channel and is using it as a support line, though before it was declining in the yellow channel at twice the speed. Second, the Ratio is already slightly above 3. That indicates that a correction is in order. Quantum price is already demonstrating it by the fact that it starts bumping against the resistance line of the yellow channel. That usually means breakout of the yellow resistance line and a correction to the purple channel resistance line. The price will then continue falling in the purple channel. Before exiting the current channel the quantum price is testing trader's patience by taking it all the way to the end to decide where to go next. Until it corners between the yellow resistance line and red support line, it will never say where it will go. Sometimes I get the feeling that the price, like a good poker player, is bluffing to the bitter end, showing false swings and breakdowns, but in the end it has to make a decision. You can put pending orders and go for a cup of tea to save your nerves. I say orders because sometimes it suddenly breaks through the red support line and quickly goes down. So you need a sell stop a few quanta below the red support line, and a buy stop a few quanta above the yellow resistance line. A quantum hunter must be able to wait, must know all animal paths (types of quantum channels), and must place an appropriate trap (pending order) at each path.
On the second chart, the yellow current channel, built on a pullback. The quality of the calculated alpha channel has not suffered at all, though the base pullback is rather short. But quanta are still quanta. The price breaks through the yellow support line, we wait, it breaks through the purple one, we wait, comes back, hits the purple support line, which has already turned into the resistance line, bounces down and then we may sell. This is an aggressive strategy. Conservatively, we wait for it to bounce back from the red resistance line and then quietly open a short position. When it touches the red support line, we take a profit. If it continues to fall, we reopen on a bounce from the red resistance line. This is the simplest way to work in quantum channels.
Great theory, any practice?
There were a lot of people who wanted to see a diploma or a statement. This is testing the Expert Advisor on real money. For those who understand it, I think that's enough.
It's not enough for those who understand it.
For several days now we have been in a dark room. I think we are going to catch a black cat.
I hope methaquotes has already protected from decompilation? I'll think of better protection)) I should have hidden everything in a dll.
It's not rationally done, of course.
And you can't adapt it to a PBX.