I hope metaquotes has already protected against decompilation? I'll think of better protection)) Should have hidden everything in a dll.
A lot of people here have been wanting to see a diploma or a staterun. This is testing an EA on real money. For those who understand it, I think that's enough.
The graph may look like a real trade. But it is a blank piece of paper without an equity graph.
Yes, my programs. Who did you get it from? Sorry, stupid question...
I can't remember, there's a lot of stuff lying around. There is no point in protecting it. Whoever needs the algorithm will figure it out without decompiling it.
I wonder what is hidden in those .dlls?
Over a drink...
Is this a rare (for this resource) example of teamwork?
It's all formulas, and I screwed up the protection by not putting it in the dll, which is much harder to hack
I wonder if anyone uses someone else's .dll ? I don't trust it. I never do.
How on earth did you screw this up, Boris Leonidovich?
