Quantum analysis Duca - page 38

New comment
 
QuantumBob:

I hope metaquotes has already protected against decompilation? I'll think of better protection)) Should have hidden everything in a dll.

What is the purpose of your branch? Please tell us what it is.
 
QuantumBob:
A lot of people here have been wanting to see a diploma or a staterun. This is testing an EA on real money. For those who understand it, I think that's enough.



The graph may look like a real trade. But it is a blank piece of paper without an equity graph.

 
QuantumBob:
Yes, my programs. Who did you get it from? Sorry, stupid question...

I can't remember, there's a lot of stuff lying around. There's no point in protecting it. Whoever needs an algorithm will figure it out without decompiling it.

 
Vizard_:

I can't remember, there's a lot of stuff lying around. There is no point in protecting it. Whoever needs the algorithm will figure it out without decompiling it.

Not everyone can do it. Those who can have their hands full.
[Deleted]  
QuantumBob:
Yes, my programs. Who did you get it from? Sorry, stupid question...

I wonder what is hidden in those .dlls?

dll

 
Vizard_:

Over a drink...

Is this a rare (for this resource) example of teamwork?

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I wonder what is hidden in those .dlls?

All the formulas are there, and I messed up with the protection, I didn't put in a dll, which is much harder to hack
[Deleted]  
QuantumBob:
It's all formulas, and I screwed up the protection by not putting it in the dll, which is much harder to hack

I wonder if anyone uses someone else's .dll ? I don't trust it. I never do.

 
QuantumBob:
The formulas are all there, and I screwed up the protection by not putting in a dll, which is much harder to hack

How on earth did you screw this up, Boris Leonidovich?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

How on earth did you screw this up, Boris Leonidovich?

Already figured it out)) It wasn't me, it was the meta-quotes, I didn't think they had such a crude product.
1...313233343536373839404142434445...81
New comment