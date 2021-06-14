Quantum analysis Duca - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you take a close look at the theory of our esteemed companions that the market is constantly changing, then Gann's theory is long outdated, and they are trying to resuscitate it like last year's drowning man.
No, we'd better get into quantum. At least there's no such nihilism.
No, the Ganno-Vedas are definitely cooler. At least they make better mysterious faces than quantum mechs :-) And what pentagrams they draw ! I cannot help enchanting... at least they have a feeling of beauty :-)
Nah, the Ganno-weeds are definitely cooler. At least they make better mysterious faces than quantum mechs :-) And what pentagrams they draw ! I cannot help but admire them... at least they have a feeling of beauty :-)
That's funny. +
And if you marry Duk's theory with Gunn's, you get not only a universal theory of dynamic processes, but also the General Theory of the Market. (may its inventor forgive me)
but I'm afraid we don't drink enough to figure it out.
Only the biggest banks draw channels on such a timeframe))
I say people are built for debauchery))) "Qp's are prepared and waiting to be marked up. It's time to get started...
If the village invention gives any advantage in trade against the scientific and useless in trade - I will choose the village invention.
You see, Maxim, all TA classics are created by dilettantes like our forum participants. It's all a hogwash. Only recently in this field came physicists, mathematicians, i.e. people with the set thinking and culture. Duka is the first swallow. And the market is a tiny part of the dynamic world which moves according to Duca's theory. And it all happens at the level of magic. Let me explain. I had a student from a transport company who used my software to analyse and forecast the growth of freight traffic. One day he comes in and says that the length of the channel is four times its width. In theory, there is a restriction that a dynamic process cannot develop in one channel to more than four times its width, i.e. a crisis must occur. He came to his bosses and said so and so we will have a crisis. Of course he was laughed at, the firm had been flourishing and developing for quite a long time and there were no problems at all. But all was not so funny when the next day they got a message that their biggest client had refused their services. You should know that a crisis comes at the height of prosperity and it is as inevitable as death and taxes. And only because it is prescribed by some formula. We have no idea what kind of world we live in. Now a little peek through the cracks.
This syndrome hovers everywhere. No one considers the highest degree of development to be the final chord. I'd rather not say anything about today.
Are you kidding me? You make a chart with equal time between trades and call it quantum theory?
It's a graph of any EA without time. It is given by the strategy tester.
What are we discussing?
You see, Maxim, all TA classics are created by amateurs like the members of our forum. The whole thing is a shambles. Only recently, physicists and mathematicians, i.e. people with an educated mind and culture, have come into this field. Duka is the first swallow. And the market is a tiny part of the dynamic world which moves according to Duca's theory. And it all happens at the level of magic. Let me explain. I had a student from a transport company who used my software to analyse and forecast the growth of freight traffic. One day he comes in and says that the length of the channel is four times its width. In theory, there is a restriction that a dynamic process cannot develop in one channel to more than four times its width, i.e. a crisis must occur. He came to his bosses and said so and so we will have a crisis. Of course he was laughed at, the firm had been flourishing and developing for quite a long time and there were no problems at all. But all was not so funny when the next day they got a message that their biggest client had refused their services. You should know that a crisis comes at the height of prosperity and it is as inevitable as death and taxes. And only because it is prescribed by some formula. We have no idea what kind of world we live in. Now a little peek through the cracks.
Do you have any idea of the process of a major customer abandoning a long-standing service?
it's not sudden, and excruciatingly long, and the whole firm (at least their management, their drivers and their drivers' and secretaries' acquaintances) have been aware of it.
can you even imagine the process of a major customer abandoning a long-standing service?
it is not sudden and excruciatingly long, and the whole firm (at least the management, their drivers and their drivers' and secretaries' acquaintances) were aware of it.
Can you even imagine the process of a major customer abandoning their longstanding services?
it's not sudden and painfully long, and the whole firm (at least their management, their drivers and their drivers' and secretaries' acquaintances) were aware of it.
And they have already changed the currency under the deal. ))))))
It remains to be determined. Have they become investors or speculators.
Hee hee.
It's all on topic.)