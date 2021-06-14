Quantum analysis Duca - page 26
I see two problems so far:
1. If you take the price at a uniform time interval (M1 let's say), then the price change is not uniform per unit of time.
2. If we take the price change uniformly by n points, the time is not uniform. (How then can the speed be uniform, I do not know).
In the second case, the law of the root of t is not easy to apply.
One thing I can say is that price and time are rigidly connected and analysis of one without the other does not give anything.
Ideally it would be good to have the same increment in one unit of time. But how?
ABOUT QUANTUM CHANNELS
Gentlemen quantum channelers and their haters!
Isn't it time, my friends, to take a swing at quantum, you know, our channels?
The first and, in my opinion, the most important thing that follows from Duk's theory is that prices move in channels.
...
Consequently, if we measure the exact value of price, we don't know where it will move, up or down. And if we measure the speed of price movement (the slope of the channel), we do not know where the price will be inside this channel.
The second option is just fine, as we will know the slope of the channel, while we will not be able to predict how the price will behave inside it. This is a reasonable price, because we are more interested in the fact of price growth, not in the trajectory the price will follow.
.... The sting follows...
What is it, Borya?
Quantization is a help.
Inside the channel you can build channels of lesser order up to tick channels.
The natural extension of which is the reverse kargo cult:
"...the reverse kargo cult is the belief that white people's planes are also made of straw and dung, but they are more adroit at pretending."
Oh, that's a mega joke...
I don't quite see how the physical laws and Duk's trading strategy are related
no way.
It's a bit of a stretch.
no way.
It's a bit of a stretch.
let me shake your hand.