Points VS Pips - page 38

New comment
 

@Renat Fatkhullin, hello.

The Signals service statistics have "pips" abbreviation, but MetaTrader doesn't have it.

If it is "price interest point", why are there no fractional values in the statistics? Why aren't they the same as the interest points of other brokers?
How is the "MT point" converted into these "pips"?

If they are some other pips, please explain - what are they?

Thank you.

1

[Deleted]  
Taras Slobodyanik:

@Renat Fatkhullin, hello.

The Signals service statistics have "pips" abbreviation, but MetaTrader doesn't have it.

If it is "price interest point", why are there no fractional values in the statistics? Why aren't they the same as the interest points of other brokers?
How is the "MT point" converted into these "pips"?

If they are some other pips, please explain - what are they?

Thank you.

Multiplied by 10. The question is why? More likely the Anglo-Saxons pips are more convenient
 

pips are borrowed from the bourgeoisie, so it is logical to use the term in the same way as they do, rather than inventing your own definitions.

so a pip can be either a 4 or 5 digit, a pip is always a 4 digit

The Difference Between Pips, Points, and Ticks
The Difference Between Pips, Points, and Ticks
  • www.investopedia.com
Point, tick, and pip are terms used by traders to describe price changes in the financial markets. While traders and analysts use all three terms in a similar manner, each is unique in the degree of change it signifies and how it is used in the markets. A point represents the smallest possible price change on the left side of a decimal point...
 
TheXpert:

pips is borrowed from the bourgeoisie, so it is logical to use the term in the same way as they do, rather than inventing your own definitions.

so a pip can be either a 4 or 5 digit, a pip is always a 4 digit.

why not a pip at the 4? we all started with 4 and there was a pip there, pips kind of became common later

 
Fast235:

why not a point at 4? we all started at 4 and there was definitely a point there, pips seems to have become more common later

When it was 4 digits, point_MT4 was 1 pips (or 1 Point).
When 5th digit appeared, point_MT4 was reduced by a factor of 10, while one pips (as a standard measure) remained the same, but added a decimal place after the decimal point - became 1.0 pips.
When the 6th digit appears, the point_MT4 will be reduced by a factor of 100, and another decimal place after the decimal point 1.00 pips will be added to the pips.

The pips itself is a constant value like a kilogram or a metre it cannot decrease with increasing quoting accuracy.

Having said that, if you are not familiar with MT4/5, for you 1 pips = 1 point.
point_MT4 is a 'technical' point within MetaTrader which used to coincide with a Point.

[Deleted]  
Taras Slobodyanik:

When there were 4 digits, point_MT4 was equal to 1 pips (or 1 Point).
When the 5th digit appeared, point_MT4 was reduced by a factor of 10, with one pips (as a standard measure) remaining the same, but adding a decimal place after the decimal point - becoming 1.0 pips.
When the 6th digit appears, the point_MT4 will be reduced by a factor of 100, and another decimal place after the decimal point 1.00 pips will be added to the pips.

The pips itself is a constant value like a kilogram or a metre.

With all this in mind, if you are not familiar with MT4/5, 1 pips = 1 point.
point_MT4 is a "technical" point within MetaTrader, which used to coincide with a Point.

It's just that for me the 4th digit is a point, pips next. Why the pips jargon is unclear
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Multiply by 10. The question is why? Rather pips are more convenient for the Anglo-Saxons

I am sure that the Anglo-Saxons have many times requested that they bring this value to standard pips and not to minimum pips as now. Because now, with statistics from 5-digit brokers, the profit comes out 10 times more, and from 6-digit brokers 100 times more (and that's supposedly in pips).

[Deleted]  
Taras Slobodyanik:

I am sure that the Anglo-Saxons have many times requested that they bring this value to standard pips and not to minimum pips as now. Because now, with statistics from 5-digit brokers, the profit comes out 10 times more and from 6-digit brokers 100 times more (and that's supposedly in pips).

Yes, I look at the statistics and there are 10000 pips, and I think: wow, cool! But divide by 10 and you get 1000 pips, which is normal!
 
Why do you even look at the profit in pips. What do you want to see in it?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Why are you even looking at the profit in pips. What do you want to see in it?

personally it just kills me in the 4.5$ signal stats to divide this column by ***lot, which can both 0.01 and 0.02


Dividing $5.56 by 0.03 lot is difficult.

1...313233343536373839404142434445...169
New comment