Points VS Pips - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
@Renat Fatkhullin, hello.
The Signals service statistics have "pips" abbreviation, but MetaTrader doesn't have it.
Thank you.
@Renat Fatkhullin, hello.
The Signals service statistics have "pips" abbreviation, but MetaTrader doesn't have it.
Thank you.
pips are borrowed from the bourgeoisie, so it is logical to use the term in the same way as they do, rather than inventing your own definitions.
so a pip can be either a 4 or 5 digit, a pip is always a 4 digit
pips is borrowed from the bourgeoisie, so it is logical to use the term in the same way as they do, rather than inventing your own definitions.
so a pip can be either a 4 or 5 digit, a pip is always a 4 digit.
why not a pip at the 4? we all started with 4 and there was a pip there, pips kind of became common later
why not a point at 4? we all started at 4 and there was definitely a point there, pips seems to have become more common later
When it was 4 digits, point_MT4 was 1 pips (or 1 Point).
When 5th digit appeared, point_MT4 was reduced by a factor of 10, while one pips (as a standard measure) remained the same, but added a decimal place after the decimal point - became 1.0 pips.
When the 6th digit appears, the point_MT4 will be reduced by a factor of 100, and another decimal place after the decimal point 1.00 pips will be added to the pips.
The pips itself is a constant value like a kilogram or a metre it cannot decrease with increasing quoting accuracy.
Having said that, if you are not familiar with MT4/5, for you 1 pips = 1 point.
point_MT4 is a 'technical' point within MetaTrader which used to coincide with a Point.
When there were 4 digits, point_MT4 was equal to 1 pips (or 1 Point).
When the 5th digit appeared, point_MT4 was reduced by a factor of 10, with one pips (as a standard measure) remaining the same, but adding a decimal place after the decimal point - becoming 1.0 pips.
When the 6th digit appears, the point_MT4 will be reduced by a factor of 100, and another decimal place after the decimal point 1.00 pips will be added to the pips.
The pips itself is a constant value like a kilogram or a metre.
With all this in mind, if you are not familiar with MT4/5, 1 pips = 1 point.
point_MT4 is a "technical" point within MetaTrader, which used to coincide with a Point.
Multiply by 10. The question is why? Rather pips are more convenient for the Anglo-Saxons
I am sure that the Anglo-Saxons have many times requested that they bring this value to standard pips and not to minimum pips as now. Because now, with statistics from 5-digit brokers, the profit comes out 10 times more, and from 6-digit brokers 100 times more (and that's supposedly in pips).
I am sure that the Anglo-Saxons have many times requested that they bring this value to standard pips and not to minimum pips as now. Because now, with statistics from 5-digit brokers, the profit comes out 10 times more and from 6-digit brokers 100 times more (and that's supposedly in pips).
Why are you even looking at the profit in pips. What do you want to see in it?
personally it just kills me in the 4.5$ signal stats to divide this column by ***lot, which can both 0.01 and 0.02
Dividing $5.56 by 0.03 lot is difficult.