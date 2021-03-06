Points VS Pips - page 37
@Artyom Trishkin you agreed that pips is an abbreviation of some concept, right?
Can you answer how this abbreviation correlates with the points in the Signals service?
Why pips? How is it translated from MT4/5 point?
Or is it the same ?
(is point from MT4/5 equal to the abbreviation pips ? )
Taras, most people here don't understand what a financial pip or basis point is!
Where it comes from, how it is calculated, and how it relates to the over-the-counter money market.
And amazingly, no one wants to know the truth.)
There's no one in this thread to give you an answer on the merits!
You all know that the level of education here is very low.
There is no point in explaining things to anyone here, it's their lot)).
That does not apply to Artem personally, Artem is an educated guy, but in his field.
.. 1 pip is minimal movement everywhere and on everything. 1 pip in forex lingo is the minimum movement on 2/4 quotes ...
+
---
I personally don't care which one is kosher.
-
Which one is kosher doesn't matter to me personally.
-
That's the whole attitude towards their risk, just don't give a shit, from not understanding what it is ))
These are the people feeding the industry ))
Taras, it's time to open a forex dealer ))
You may have already understood that the retail Forex market does not make money, but the stupid fools who think they are in the market ))
Opening 2. I will continue with pips. Pips is an abbreviation for percentage in point.
I will try to explain: % - includes prefix per (usually translated from "per" or "to") and the root cent (from Latin centum - hundred) translates as cent or one hundredth of 1 (0.01). Basically, when they say 1 cent, they mean that they bought something for 1 cent, or something changed by 1 cent (or by one hundredth), or they just mean 1 hundredth of something.
The point in this expression also refers to a division of the scale, only a division of the percentage scale, where a new division of the scale is always one hundredth of the previous value of the scale. That is, the divisions of the percentage scale are:
10000, 100, 1, 0.01, 0.0001, 0.000001, 0.00000001 and so on.
The beginning of the percentage scale can also be chosen, for example, quotes in the scale can start with 1, or 0.01, or 0.0001, or 0.000001, etc.
Everyone's alive? No one's been banned.)
Constantine, come in more often.
Come on, tell me what it is and where it came from.
In general, it's very impressive to see such smart people - they know everything, but can't say anything.
This is a nightmare.
It's a nightmare.
But you, smart guy, you talk a lot, but you don't.
Calm down already. You'd better get to the bottom of this, so you don't embarrass yourself again.
But you talk a lot, and it all goes by the wayside.
Calm down already. You'd better get to the bottom of this so you don't embarrass yourself again.
In what place? Go look up a primer, learn to read, reread this thread, find it and show it.
But it's immensely impressive that you're standing up for this nonsense as well.
The education of course is fire, first stop putting exclamation marks and brackets, it shows your level of age (about 20 or thereabouts) and secondly, fix your grammar,
In general, I have no respect for those who write so much in one response.