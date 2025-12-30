I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This section should not be left so empty.
You could at least write there that: "The payment system is temporarily not working . . . . . . . . . "
There must be a lot of people going to Service Desk. Not all users read the forum.
We switched the payment systems to input yesterday.
We will switch to withdrawal methods on Monday after fixing the technical glitches.
Sorry for the delays and inconvenience, please.
Once they block it for a month, explain to them where you took it, they are mainly interested in terrorists and periodic receipts from different accounts, and most likely someone will explain these accounts to the bank before you do
it reminds me of the russian-Chinese customs, where I have been 100 times, when you return from china you can take out everything but national treasures and the other side says "What the fuck, you can't take out all that, but if you turn around and go the opposite way the picture is completely opposite.
I mean the bank would gladly accept money from abroad
That's why you do not want to encounter all sorts of blockages and it's not about explanations - the currency control needs documents. If everything goes through a bank, it makes sense to open an IE, and here again we need normal documents...
I am worried about people in general, I am not withdrawing any money myself.
That's why I don't want to face all sorts of blockages, and it's not about explanations - the currency control needs documents. If everything goes through a bank, then it makes sense to open a sole proprietorship, and here again you need normal documents...
I'm worried about people, I myself do not withdraw money.
If it's not enough that market conditions are not in your favour, you want to pay tax as well) it should be a good robot
It's not enough that market conditions are not in your favour, you also want to pay tax) must be a good robot
VAT is a tax. It seems like everyone is going to pay it now. And as I understand it is on the shoulders of the customer.
I wonder which country :) Since not all countries have a double taxation treaty with them.
It's not enough that market conditions are not in your favour, you want to pay tax as well) must be a good robot
The choice is between 13% and 6%, or maybe it will be more profitable and cost-reflective schemes - you have to look at the details of the business.
If the turnover goes through the bank, the tax office can reach - purely from boredom, especially if a transparent violation.
VAT is a tax. Apparently everyone is going to pay it now. And as I understand it is on the shoulders of the customer.
I wonder which country :) Since not all countries have double taxation treaties.
What kind of screen is this?
We need to understand what the taxes are - 19% looks like VAT.
It will be difficult to confirm double taxation - you need a certificate from the country in which the taxation was made - the original at that.
Different countries also have different definitions of the place where income is received, depending on the type of income.
If you pay remuneration to a foreigner abroad in Russia, you must also withhold tax on income (income tax). Given this, many customers run the risk of failing to comply with Russian legislation.
It's not enough that market conditions are not in your favour, you want to pay tax too) must be a good robot
What kind of screen is this?
You have to figure out what the taxes are - 19% looks like VAT.
It would be difficult to prove double taxation - you need a certificate from the country where the taxation took place - the original in this case.
Different countries also have different definitions of the place where income is received, depending on the type of income.
If you pay remuneration to a foreigner abroad in Russia, you must also withhold tax on income (income tax). Given this, many customers run the risk of not meeting the requirement of RF legislation.
A screenshot from a freelance order.
A screenshot from a freelance order.
Then I would like to hear comments from MQ representatives on what tax is being withheld from the customer.