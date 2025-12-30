I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 4
We are working on it, we will improve the accounting and reporting part by the end of the year.
Don't turn off WebMoney, please!
Regarding webmoney!
Consider withdrawing towards a WMX wallet.
Webmoney works with Bitcoins, this wallet has the ability to accept BTC!
Yes, don't turn off WebMoney, let us pay more commission!
Please?! Please?! Please?!
When will there be reporting documents that can properly prove the source of income? The arrival of money to the card always raises questions for the bank, especially if the money is in foreign currency from a non-resident!
Once they block it for a month, explain to them where you took it, they are mainly interested in terrorists and periodic receipts from different accounts, and most likely someone will explain these accounts to the bank before you do
it reminds me of the russian-Chinese customs, where I have been 100 times, when you return from china you can take out everything but national treasures and the other side says "Hey, are you nuts, you can not take out everything but if you turn around and go the opposite way the picture is completely the opposite.
I'm just saying the bank will gladly accept money from abroad
I wonder: am I the only one who has no withdrawal options under "withdrawal" and is prompted to register as a merchant? Or is it the same for everyone?
+++++ I am also interested in this question
I think it's like that for everyone now.