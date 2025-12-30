I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 4

Don't turn off WebMoney, please!
 
I understand the withdrawal is not available now and must wait until next week?
 
We are working on it, we will improve the accounting and reporting part by the end of the year.

Great news. If there are documents on "Software Development", it will be possible to transfer to Ukraine without fear on your card, being in the 3rd group as a private entrepreneur.
 
+1
 

Regarding webmoney!

Consider withdrawing towards a WMX wallet.

Webmoney works with Bitcoins, this wallet has the ability to accept BTC!

 
Yes, don't turn off WebMoney, let us pay more commission!

Please?! Please?! Please?!

 
I wonder: am I the only one who has no withdrawal options under"withdrawal" and is asked to register as a merchant? Or is it the same for everyone?
 
When will there be reporting documents that can properly prove the source of income? The arrival of money to the card always raises questions for the bank, especially if the money is in foreign currency from a non-resident!

Once they block it for a month, explain to them where you took it, they are mainly interested in terrorists and periodic receipts from different accounts, and most likely someone will explain these accounts to the bank before you do

it reminds me of the russian-Chinese customs, where I have been 100 times, when you return from china you can take out everything but national treasures and the other side says "Hey, are you nuts, you can not take out everything but if you turn around and go the opposite way the picture is completely the opposite.

I'm just saying the bank will gladly accept money from abroad

 
+++++ I am also interested in this question

 
I think it's like that for everyone now.

with

