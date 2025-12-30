I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 21

Just posted to Visa. It came instantly. The account is dollar-denominated, opened in Russia, not a resident of Russia.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Or as a solution, don't put money into bank accounts or cards at all, from which the tax authorities can collect taxes - see the posts above about this.

How do people get their hard earned money out of here?

 
Artyom Trishkin:
Denied ePayments in unrecognised territories.

they don't open new cards

but free accounts are open to all and can be sent anywhere

 
If I have a Russian bank card, is it also withdrawable without any problems?
 
Taras Slobodyanik:

they don't open new cards

but free accounts are opened for everyone, and the account can be used to send money anywhere

it is not true - without verification the payment cannot be made - with verification the "territory" is cut off

 
I suggest we protest and start a people's movement in support of withdrawal to webmaney, it's not hard for them to do (relatively) - but it's ruining our lives
 
I used to withdraw to epayments, and from it to kiwi with conversion to roubles, all quickly, instantly, without delays, and the internal conversion rate of epayments was quite satisfactory
 
you just haven't seenwebmaney's internal exchange rate, it recently went as high as 75 with the official rate at ~65



 
Pavel Kolchin:
I propose to protest and open a popular movement in support of withdrawal to webmaney, it is not difficult for them to do it (relatively) - but it spoils our lives

For a Russian audience without direct withdrawals from MKs to WebMani, the commission costs would increase several times over.

So I ask the MK administration to return WebMoney.

