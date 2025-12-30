I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 21
Or as a solution, don't put money into bank accounts or cards at all, from which the tax authorities can collect taxes - see the posts above about this.
Denied ePayments in unrecognised territories.
they don't open new cards
but free accounts are open to all and can be sent anywhere
How do people get their hard-earned money out of here?
As usual.My post is a response to another post ...
but free accounts are opened for everyone, and the account can be used to send money anywhere
it is not true - without verification the payment cannot be made - with verification the "territory" is cut off
I used to withdraw to epayments and from it to kiwi with conversion to roubles, everything was fast, instant, no delays, and the internal conversion rate of epayments was quite satisfactory
you just haven't seenwebmaney's internal exchange rate, it recently went as high as 75 with the official rate at ~65
I propose to protest and open a popular movement in support of withdrawal to webmaney, it is not difficult for them to do it (relatively) - but it spoils our lives
For a Russian audience without direct withdrawals from MKs to WebMani, the commission costs would increase several times over.
So I ask the MK administration to return WebMoney.