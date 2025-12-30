I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 18
https://kurs.com.ua/visa/uah/
https://kurs.com.ua/mastercard/uah/
Why are you surprised? Every bank has its own rate, just like brokers have different spreads, so different banks have different rates (but not significantly).
What does this have to do with banks? When you transfer from card to card in VISA and MC systems, currencies are converted at their own rates.
In addition to post #169-
- the output to the cards has appeared.
- the output to the cards has appeared.
It doesn't seem to work ?
I haven't tried the output ...
My understanding is that it's just been switched on (right now).
I mean - it's still a work in progress ...
It doesn't seem to work ?
Yes, now tried to withdraw $20 and it says the amount must not exceed 0, or 10, or 20 .
Anyway, I have to wait and take my time.
Or maybe - I have some kind of restriction as a moderator ... Or it can't be taken out - as it was earned years ago by rating posts ...
I can't check it.
If someone else tries what works - then report back to the English part of the forum (they're worried there too).
Sergey Golubev:
it cannot be withdrawn - as it was earned years ago by rating posts ...
Ratings are equated to earnings. Only amounts that have been deposited and not spent, or the amount of the sign-up bonus (it can only be spent) cannot be withdrawn.
Thus, we wait further for them to fix it.
Thus, we wait further for it to be fixed.
Yes, in cases like this (software development, etc), nothing ever works the first time. That's the law.
Thus, we wait further until it is fixed.
I can't get it out as I've been doing blogs ... and there (as there's a lot, it's not counted) - ...
And this amount is from 2014 (I didn't withdraw anything later).
Someone should try (tomorrow), and post, and I, if positive, will repost their post in angl (they're really worried there).
If they succeed in English, I'll post it here.