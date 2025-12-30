I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon - page 13

can't understand what the dispute is about?

Epayments and WebMoney, Skrill, Direct transfers Visa Mastercard, Transfers via third party services (QIWI Yandex ) Bitcoins ..........

I use all above mentioned for earning.

Try to find lower rates (of course) uses exchangers. And other ways to withdraw.

Withdrawal up to 10% is quite satisfying. What difference does it make?

Why shame other systems? Everyone uses the one that is convenient for him at the moment.


 
Convenient does not mean cheap, 10% is satisfied because there is no other way, would not say so
 
The difference is that if you put aside the overpaid interest for the exchange to the person it does not make sense, then for them you can immediately buy things, rather than take credit.

A penny spares a ruble!


 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

the output of up to 10% is fine. What difference does it make?

Tell me you're happy with 50% too.

0% suits me, because freelancing is now my main income. It's not for a hobby and I'm not a retired millionaire.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The difference is that if you save the overpaid interest for an exchange to someone you don't know, you can buy the thing right away, instead of taking out a loan.

A kopeck saves a ruble!



I agree here 100% that a kopeck saves a ruble.
But in today's life, it is better to withdraw in any way than to wait for a good rate.
For example webmoney we have banned, so it is inconvenient sometimes. Epayments is good for travel. The exchange rate is bad everywhere.
But the earnings are not $100,000 to worry about.
 
Fedor Arkhipov:

You tell me that 50% suits you too.

0% suits me, because freelancing is now my main income. It's not for a hobby.

I wrote up to 10%.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Here I agree 100% that a kopeck saves a ruble.
But in today's life, it is better to withdraw by any means than to wait for a good exchange rate.
For example webmoney is banned here, so it is inconvenient sometimes. Epayments is good for travel. The exchange rate is bad everywhere.
But the earnings are not $100,000 to worry about.
There should be many ways of input/output, not two.
 
Alexander Bereznyak:
Convenient does not mean cheap, 10% is good because there is no other way.

You can't argue with that.
I try to withdraw by the method that is currently profitable in terms of the exchange rate.
Often webmoney of course. But it is not convenient, because it is forbidden in my country.
Epayments are good for travelling.
 

What can I say ...


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What can I say ...



We're being fucked by ..... and we're not giving up...

I am of course in favour of WebMoney - let him decide for himself how to withdraw!

And detailed reports on receipts to form....

