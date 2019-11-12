What about withdrawals to Webmoney? - page 15
Cardpay is an intermediary, nothing is transferred to it
OK, but the very fact is that when you withdraw the funds it says that the card type is not the same.
When withdrawing toCardpay does not write the correct type of card, webmani no, palka in Ukraine does not work, then how to withdraw funds? ePayments, then at least will be withdrawal? Everything is being done for users)
If you have Privat24, make a virtual USD card there, it takes 2-3 seconds to make a payment. Then exchange it for hryvnia in a couple of minutes at the bank's exchange rate.
Small amounts of up to $30 is not profitable to withdraw, but more than 30 commission is less than through webmani.
Yes, I had a MasterCard virtual card to which I did not withdraw money. I made a Visa, and it came out fine.
For residents of Ukraine.
FUIB $ card
Deposit money, commission - 0%.
Withdrawal, fee - 0%.
Maintenance of the account was 200 UAH per year. Now as far as I know it is free of charge.
Why is there no withdrawal to Webmoney?
Why is my withdrawal to Cardpay not available. When I click on the withdrawal button, the following page appears:
I wrote about it on the forum in this thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/321282/page8#comment_13286076, then, wrote to Service Desk, a week ago, but have not received any response. Why do others withdraw without any problems and I have had such a lag for more than a week?
Maybe there is nothing to withdraw?
Even if I did. I withdrew almost all my earnings when I still had WebMoney, and now, I wanted to work on Freelance. But then I have the question, will I be able to withdraw the money I earn?
such a page appears when there is no money to withdraw -- it means "1.5% + 1 euro" -- as soon as the balance is $2, for example, it will be a normal page