What about withdrawals to Webmoney? - page 4
Unfortunately, we will have to stop accepting and withdrawing to WebMoney in September.
But instead we will offer direct withdrawals to cards.
Mastercard with withdrawal and top-up in USD add.
The fact that my order payment has not unfrozen after a week has something to do with it?
And please let me know when the withdrawal to cards will be made?
And when you will return the output to PayPal?
The payment hasn't unfrozen either, it's been -11 hours now))))
PLEASE do not give up WebMoney!
PayPal, e-Payments and bank cards are not available to many people. WebMoney is the only one left. I belong to that number too.
Some may not understand why this is the case. Email me and I will explain. When I tried to talk about it on the forum, I got banned for some reason.
Yes, I am among them too. In our country it is very difficult to verify ePayments, impossible to open PayPal and the saddest thing is that it is very difficult to withdraw money from card.
PLEASE do not give up WebMoney!
Thank you in advance.
100% agree. PLEASE DO NOT DISABLE WEBMONEY !
Is it real? A huge global audience uses Yandex money?
In Russia, 3/4 of the population probably have QIWI.
Unfortunately, in September we will have to stop accepting and withdrawing from WebMoney.
But instead we will offer direct withdrawals to cards.
With direct withdrawal to a card, the fee is much higher than for WebMoney, isn't it?
Shutting down WebMoney is not MQ's wish. Tougher regulation and stuff like that. Maybe even Market because of this will die.
Looks like the prediction is starting to come true:
It's a good thing I had time to withdraw the money.
It turns out that there is no withdrawal at all now? I would like to know if and when it will be available in the future? Or are the Market and Freelance services ceasing to work?