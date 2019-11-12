What about withdrawals to Webmoney? - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Russia has probably nothing to do with it!
MQ is not the reason.
And who gave them the idea to create a new wallet, clearly not their initiative
Everything flows, everything changes(c)
By the way - is it true that Cyprus is somewhere near Syria?!
By the way - is it true that Cyprus is somewhere near Syria?!
absolute...
This is the kind of thing that tells you how MQ treats its users. I found several threads discussing the disconnection of WebMoney POSTFACTUM. That is, at first they turned it off, and then, when people had questions, they told them that unfortunately they turned it off, but did this and that.
I personally found it less convenient to withdraw. A warning should be given before any financial manipulation. OFFICIAL, PREVIOUS, and not scattered over a bunch of threads post factum.
Here's a request like mine:
And silence. Look for details wherever you want.
Yes, in a good way it should all be spelled out in the "terms of use". And if it's not spelled out, it's supposed to be human.
But not from MQ. They have a lot of clients and no competition.
ps: I don't need Vm at all, it's about attitude again.
After Webmoney was removed, I don't know how best to withdraw. I see that in addition to Cardpay they have added PayPal. But in Ukraine, where I live, PayPal doesn't support Ukrainian banks, so it's not an option for me, as far as I understand... I found very different reviews about Cardpay on Internet, mostly not in their favor. Moreover, their comments here are not very flattering... How do I withdraw money now?
Cheer up:
After they removed WebMoney, I do not know how to withdraw. I see that in addition to Cardpay they have added PayPal. But PayPal is not supported by Ukrainian banks in Ukraine, so it's not an option for me, as far as I know... I found very different reviews about Cardpay on Internet, mostly not in their favor. Moreover, their comments here are not very flattering... How do I withdraw money now?
I withdraw viaCardpay to a named PrivatBank card, the loss is less than via WebMoney, the payment goes through without delay
I withdraw viaCardpay to a named PrivatBank card, the loss is less than via WebMoney, the payment goes through without delay
MasterCard or Visa? Just wondering if MasterCard already works or not ...
Just wanted to figure out how to register a card in Cardpay, I pressed the go button in my withdrawal section, but the following pops up:
Error 404. Is something broken again?
Just wanted to figure out how to register a card in Cardpay, I pressed the go button in my withdrawal section, but the following pops up:
Error 404. Is something broken again?
I had the same thing yesterday. It will be cured.