Vadim Zotov:
Thank you, Artyom! It's great to have friends who can help even at a distance. I am very grateful to you!

Kindness.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

There are less fees when transferring a card to another bank from a kiwi account than, for example, from JD. That's why I don't know about "horse fees".

I'm not talking about the transfer fee, but about the conversion rate.

But yes, the wallet is profitable, that's why it and bank cards are the most popular among me.

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

1. Yes, I would like to be informed personally. This is not the first person trying to prove to me that, like, everything is OK, nothing is wrong. Everything's fine as long as it doesn't affect you;

2. And who decided that it is insignificant? You? I have a different opinion. If the rules of the game change - it is worth announcing it in advance. Otherwise fewer and fewer people will play such games;

3. No comment, next time it'll be you. You will talk differently.

When last time WM was shut down, they did a newsletter.

Withdraw to ePayments with no fee. Then you can withdraw anywhere you like. Here is a screenshot from my wallet


Andrey Barinov:

The last time WM was switched off, they did a newsletter.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/227499

What can I say. Looks like something went wrong this time.

 
Rashid Umarov:

Withdraw to ePayments with no fee. Then you can withdraw anywhere you like. Here is a screenshot from my wallet


Rashid, good day.

Today I didn`t see in my profile I can`t withdraw to ePayments anymore.

Please clarify this for some time and when this feature will be resumed?

ePayments

 
Pavel Izosimov:

Rashid, Good afternoon

Today in my personal cabinet I haven't got an option of withdrawing to ePayments anymore.

Please clarify this for some time and when this feature will be resumed?


Pavel Izosimov:

Rashid, Good afternoon

Today in my personal cabinet I haven't got an option of withdrawing to ePayments anymore.

Please clarify this for some time and when this feature will be resumed?


 
When withdrawing toCardpay it says wrong card type, no webmani, palka does not work in Ukraine, then how can I withdraw funds?ePayments, will there at least be a withdrawal? Everything is being done for users)
Svyatoslav Kucher:
When withdrawing toCardpay it says wrong card type, no webmani, palka does not work in Ukraine, then how can I withdraw funds?ePayments, will there at least be a withdrawal? Everything is being done for users)
Cardpay is an intermediary, they do not transfer anything to him.
