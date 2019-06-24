Do they buy advisers for MT4 and MT5? - page 9
Dmitry, you should be more modest .... here is a screenshot of your signals. You can only go as far as the Sea of Azov with such signals.
Traders are very similar to fishermen who show what kind of fish they catch.
And here are some aphorisms about fishermen :)
-The longer the arms of the fisherman, the less credible his stories.
- I know the fishing spots! The fish just don't know them.
- A real fisherman is not the one who has caught a lot of fish, but the one who has proved with arguments that there was no way to catch fish this time.
There are no scalpers or other EAs working on all timeframes and all pairs. Don't talk rubbish with Nikitin.
Can you elaborate on the blizzard
P.S. Be specific in your thoughts...
Browse freelancing from time to time. They're often looking for profitable advisors there. Budget from $10!!! You need to hurry while there is a buyer.
In my opinion, these two offers from potential buyers are not serious.
For $10 they want to buy a lot more than a $10 profit.
And wanting to buy a $30 open source EA with proven real profitability of 15%-25% on a real account is just a masterpiece.
It's easier to just put the product on the showcase and wait in peace for buyers on your terms.
These are obviously unrealistic desires and attempts to find genius horses, who have found the Grail and are bursting with desire to tell the world about their genius and who are ready to give their Grail in "good hands" for 10$ + thanks.
Well, for 10$ you can only rent it, with the current minimum prices. In general, everyone decides for himself how much his work is worth.
