A few hundred, don't make it up. It's not even a grail, just a few % a day, barely enough to live on. I'm starving.
Here we go ))))
There are several earning methods.
I only trade one. I can put the rest in the form of Expert Advisors for sale.
Is it reasonable to spend time on writing EAs for sale?
Do you buy EAs for MT4 and MT5 or do they just stand in the shop window without any moves?
If you really have an earning strategy, and for a long period of time, e.g. a year or more, it is better to freeze that account in Signals. It will be much more profitable. For example, 100 subscribers at $30 a month. - That's 2400 a month (minus commission). And you can do it every month. And there is a possibility of increasing the number of subscribers, if you continue having good results. You will not earn so much with the Expert Advisors. Either you need a good advertising campaign.
I managed to be on the first page of signals last year. They were immediately interested in the Expert Advisor and asked whether it was the Expert Advisor or not. So the signal is also a very good advertisement for the Expert Advisor.
Make sure it's not like Varvara's ))
Fitting is when a strategy on optimised parameters works for a test period.
And the RIGHT optimisation ( on the same settings ) works on other pairs, and on other periods...
How can "correct optimization" work on other pairs-periods ???
It's a trend EA will never work on a flat pair and vice versa.
So how can "proper optimisation" work on other pairs-periods ???
No way. A trend-following Expert Advisor will never work on a flat pair, and vice versa.
Strictly speaking, a flat is a set of uptrends and downtrends (price ranges)
of relatively short duration and yield, and the same techniques can be applied to them
and techniques as to "regular" trends, but with much less efficiency.
Fitting is when a strategy on optimised parameters works for a testing period.
The RIGHT optimization (with the same settings) works on other pairs and timeframes...
This is nonsense. Any TS exploits the peculiarities of the instrument. If TS works on any pair, on any TF and with the same settings -run away from it, it is a testering grail.