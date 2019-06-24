Do they buy advisers for MT4 and MT5? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is nonsense. Any TS exploits the peculiarities of an instrument. If the TS works on any pair, on any TF and with the same settings - run away from it, it's a tester's grail.
Hello, my scalper works on all sane instruments. Didn't expect that from you
Hi, my scalper works on all sane instruments. I didn't expect that from you.
Sorry, but those are just words.
This is nonsense. Any TS exploits the peculiarities of an instrument. If the TS works on any pair, on any TF and with the same settings - run away from it, it is a tester's grail.
Why do you want to show your stupidity so actively?
By your logic, any universal trading strategy is evil...
Maybe you're a "Cossack" from the DC...?
What is it, very similar!!! Against any profitable strategy, and even more, which confirms its effectiveness on several pairs...
Yes, I haven't seen such idiocy in a long time...
Yeah, that's the most idiotic thing I've seen in a long time...
You should look in the mirror, my dear, in the mirror.
Dear Ludomaniacs, everyone who here declares that he has a stable earning system for all TFs and instruments, attach the account monitoring to such a statement - after examination I will publicly apologize to you. As long as there is no monitoring - f**k all you want, paper will take everything.
You don't even need paper. A total saving.
Dear Ludomaniacs, everyone who claims here that he has a stable earning system for all TFs and symbols, attach account monitoring to such a statement - after examining it I will publicly apologize to you. As long as there is no monitoring - f**k all you want, paper will take everything.
About "all TFs" this is not true. All those systems that work on ticks, or analyse ticks in every second, there is no TF for them.
I've repeatedly said that MT5/4 input is a tick and TF has nothing to do with it.
As for the EA showing stable results even on all currency pairs, this is a myth. It does not happen.
Even one and the same symbol on different servers shows different results.
About "all TFs" this is not true. All those systems that work on ticks, or analyse ticks in every second, there is no TF for them.
I've repeatedly said that MT5/4 input is a tick, and TF has nothing to do with it.
That's what I'm saying. What the fuck does it matter to a scalper what he trades on? The only important thing is to determine the speed and acceleration of prices, define the channel and different MM advantages. If we don't consider netting, everything is pretty much the same on a hedge.
This is nonsense. Any TS exploits the peculiarities of an instrument. If the TS works on any pair, on any TF and with the same settings - run away from it, it's a tester grail.
IT'S A TESTER GRAIL! :-)
That post is absolute nonsense again... - No kidding here.