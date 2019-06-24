Do they buy advisers for MT4 and MT5? - page 8
Man, what difference does it make to a scalper if he measures speed and acceleration on different instruments? Honestly, I optimised everything for Eurobucks, but it may as well work for other pairs. After all, mathematics is mathematics))
There are no scalpers or other EAs working on all timeframes and all pairs. Don't talk rubbish with Nikitin
Tell me more, trend is your friend, it smells like mothballs.
Liar! Everything is different.
What's the point of me lying here? It's not like I'm selling anything. Right now, the scalper is doing it on the euro, the pound, the yen and the kiwi with the same settings. The only thing is, I didn't make the settings in pips, but in dollars per lot, which means they're universal.
There are several earning methods.
I only trade one. I can put the rest in the form of Expert Advisors for sale.
Browse freelancing from time to time. They are often looking for profitable advisors there. Budget from $10!!! You need to hurry while there is a buyer.
Yeah... that's a real bummer, too... :-)
You've got some nerve! :-)
And Volchansky complains that his hot water was cut off for 2 weeks. Well, shit! What kind of scalper is this if he does not make money on the boiler.
I had a shutdown too, by the way. But I don't need hot water in the summer. And I spend more time at the seaside in the summer. Although my scalper is not a tick, but a regular night scalper.
I do not think the word "work" has any definition of "earnings" in it!
Dmitry, you should be more modest .... here is a screenshot of your signals. You can only go as far as the Sea of Azov with these.
Gainmaker, 2019.06.20 13:21
Maybe you can tell me how to lure the crowds of losomaniacs to my products?
With such an attitude towards your "future" users, you won't get much profit, and will you get any at all?
I think that 90% of those who are still in the Market, do not work anywhere else!
Accordingly, part of the profit from their "methods and strategies" and the rest from the sale of their developments!
There are many articles here on the site on how to market your product to make it sell.