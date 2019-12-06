GAZPROM is on fire - page 5
I may do it via my cabinet, but it is very inconvenient without charts, pips and etc. And again I need a key, but without it I can only look).
I don't have a key. I have a primitive chart, there are no charts, I look them on moex. In general, it is not very convenient, I am thinking to put the desktop Quick, but every time for different reasons I put it off.
I also bought some Rostelecom yesterday.
I just don't understand where you got the information about Rostelecom's 8 billion. According to the MosExchange, it's a lot less.
Oh, I'm sorry. Yes, if you look at over-the-counter transactions, it is more than 8.
There was also information the other day that managers and many others have increased their stakes in %. This is also positive information.
Now Sber has started to fry. Friday notwithstanding. I wonder if it will go higher or stop.
The GP is doing worse so far, it is slowly being dumped.
I have been watching these volumes in the Quicksheet for a long time and personally made one conclusion for myself: it interferes with trading...
I am observing that the shorts of lawyers in Gazprom's contracts are shrinking gradually and not noticeably:
So far I see from this table that everyone's longs are shrinking faster. And in general, there is a smooth exit from GP futures. Probably just the end of the week.
At the moment I am thinking just whether to make an indicator to display this information(tide, ebb) for mt4 and5. If it is worth doing, then in what form and whether it will be useful.
For now I see two options:
1. make a simple indicator in the basement with displaying this information on contracts: 4 lines (two lawyers and two physics);
2. make an indicator EA that works like a swap EA:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10917
To collect data on the securities of interest and display the largest swaps and the smallest ones of the securities in the contracts.
We can add a horizontal indicator for off-exchange trades, displaying the price.
What do you think?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
GAZPROM is on fire
Yuriy Asaulenko, 2019.05.30 19:21250-300. If nothing happens. But it may well - then it will sprinkle.
great, i bought back in 2008 at the bottom
What is the prognosis ? 250 ?
In the long term, one of the accounts has a takeaway of 300.
Well, it's already broken through 250. If the long term, then even now we can easily take it and not worry. I think by the end of the year it will be more than 300. All young people now need to stock up on national property. It is a good stock of durability and an inheritance for grandchildren. There may not be such gifts later.