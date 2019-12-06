GAZPROM is on fire - page 5

New comment
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
I may do it via my cabinet, but it is very inconvenient without charts, pips and etc. And again I need a key, but without it I can only look).

I don't have a key. I have a primitive chart, there are no charts, I look them on moex. In general, it is not very convenient, I am thinking to put the desktop Quick, but every time for different reasons I put it off.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

I also bought some Rostelecom yesterday.

I just don't understand where you got the information about Rostelecom's 8 billion. According to the MosExchange, it's a lot less.

Oh, I'm sorry. Yes, if you look at over-the-counter transactions, it is more than 8.

There was also information the other day that managers and many others have increased their stakes in %. This is also positive information.

 

Now Sber has started to fry. Friday notwithstanding. I wonder if it will go higher or stop.

The GP is doing worse so far, it is slowly being dumped.


 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Now Sber has started to fry. Friday notwithstanding. I wonder if it will go higher or stop.

With GP things are worse so far, it is slowly being dumped.


I have been watching these volumes in the Quicksheet for a long time and personally made one conclusion for myself: it interferes with trading...

I am observing that the shorts of lawyers in Gazprom's contracts are shrinking gradually and not noticeably:


 
Sergey Novokhatskiy:

I have been observing these volumes in Quicksilver for a long time and have drawn one conclusion for myself: it hinders trading...

I am observing that for the gasprom contracts, the lawyers' shorts are shrinking gradually and not noticeably:

So far I see from this table that everyone's longs are shrinking faster. And in general, there is a smooth exit from GP futures. Probably just the end of the week.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

So far I see from this table that everyone's longs are shrinking faster. And in general, there is a smooth exit from the GP futures. Probably just the end of the week.

At the moment I am thinking just whether to make an indicator to display this information(tide, ebb) for mt4 and5. If it is worth doing, then in what form and whether it will be useful.

For now I see two options:

1. make a simple indicator in the basement with displaying this information on contracts: 4 lines (two lawyers and two physics);

2. make an indicator EA that works like a swap EA:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10917

To collect data on the securities of interest and display the largest swaps and the smallest ones of the securities in the contracts.


We can add a horizontal indicator for off-exchange trades, displaying the price.

What do you think?

eSwapHistory
eSwapHistory
  • www.mql5.com
Что умеет советник: Записывает файл со свопами каждый день. Находить минимальный спред по всем парам и записывать его в тот же файл последней колонкой. Разделять символы на 3 группы (по размеру положительного свопа), сортировать символы по убыванию положительного свопа. Рисовать красивую таблицу со всеми данными (размер настраивается переменной...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

GAZPROM is on fire

Yuriy Asaulenko, 2019.05.30 19:21

250-300. If nothing happens. But it may well - then it will sprinkle.
How much today by the way?
Well, it seems to have happened. The miracle has happened, and it seems to be more or less serious this time.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Well, it seems to have happened. The miracle has happened, and it seems to be more or less serious this time.

great, i bought back in 2008 at the bottom

 
The bourgeoisie are stabbing us in the back again.https://ria.ru/20190705/1556241013.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
Английский суд заморозил 145 млн долларов дивидендов Nord Stream "Газпрому"
Английский суд заморозил 145 млн долларов дивидендов Nord Stream "Газпрому"
  • 2019.07.05
  • РИА Новости https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/export/ria/logo.png
  • ria.ru
КИЕВ, 5 июл - РИА Новости. Английский суд решил заморозить выплату "Газпрому" 145 миллионов долларов дивидендов Nord Stream, сообщила национальная акционерная компания (НАК) "Нафтогаз Украины". В 2017 и 2018 годах Стокгольмский арбитраж вынес решения по спорам "Газпрома" и "Нафтогаза" в отношении контрактов на поставку и...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

What is the prognosis ? 250 ?


In the long term, one of the accounts has a takeaway of 300.

Well, it's already broken through 250. If the long term, then even now we can easily take it and not worry. I think by the end of the year it will be more than 300. All young people now need to stock up on national property. It is a good stock of durability and an inheritance for grandchildren. There may not be such gifts later.

1234567
New comment