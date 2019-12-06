GAZPROM is on fire - page 3
What is the prognosis ? 250 ?
In the long term in one of the accounts there is a takeaway of 300
My long term forecasts have exact targets on 2 tf 1n and 4n:
hour:
4н:
As long as the trend is there, but as long as the paper is not very good, and correction to 200 is possible.
The trend is there when it starts. The trend is there when it started on Gazprom 2017.11.16 15:30.
And there is no point in exiting from it until the opposite signal appears...
And to check future quotes, I will give an example of a trend change on the General Electric in real time. Waiting and checking the first targets:
in the near future...
Everyone has a different incipient. In 2017 11.16 15:30 is more like a low point rather than a trend start.
Everyone's nucleation isdifferent. In 2017 11.16 15:30 is more like just a low point rather than a trend incipient.
I completely agree with the former, everyone sees it differently and decides differently.
On the second it's 2017.06.15 13:00, the time difference as you can see is decent... And time is of the essence.
The gasprod has almost reached the first target, by the way a new cycle in trading is emerging there...
I had a conversation with a trader banker about a month and a half ago and he did not believe my forecast on Novatek:
The first target is achieved...
We're looking at 300 + dividends.
Very briskly bounced back from 250, now I wonder if it will hit 300 before the cut-off