Yuriy Zaytsev:

Very briskly bounced back from 250, now I wonder if it will hit 300 before the cut-off

Give time to trade 250 and let things settle down. Then we'll see.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It feels like those who didn't get in on time have woken up.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The situation with Rostelecom is interesting now, as I entered it almost 1.5 years ago at the bottom.

Only yesterday there were over 8bn rubles in deals. Somebody is slowly picking it up and I think it will be done in a long time.

 
Sergey Novokhatskiy:

The company's shareholding in Gazprom was over 5 bn. dollars in off-exchange transactions yesterday.

I also bought a little bit of Rostelecom yesterday.

I do not understand where you got the information about Rostelecom amounting to 8 billion rubles. According to the MosExchange, it's a lot less.

Oh, I'm sorry. Yes, if you look at over-the-counter transactions, it is more than 8.

 
Sergey Novokhatskiy:

Another interpretation could be that the longs are being dumped. After all, someone is selling those billions).
 
Eh, it's a pity I'm not in Moscow, but at my dacha. Now from a mobile phone I looked GP, I would have sold it on the first cr, and today I can enter again. Or maybe hedge it.
It's always like this: there is a desire - there is no opportunity, there is an opportunity - there is no desire.
ZS And the backwardation on the futures is gone, you could hedge it.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Don't you have a mobile terminal?

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Not in nature. But even one computer is not enough. You need a USB key, like a bank key.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
Is it for QuickBooks?

My broker uses Quick desktop and there is also a webkvik which can be accessed from a mobile phone. But I can't get to the office to get the passwords yet. I buy securities directly at the broker's site through my personal account.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

There is nothing mobile-tablet-based.
I can also do it through my office, but it is very inconvenient - no charts, glasses, etc. And again you need a key, and without it you only have to look).
