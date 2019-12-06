GAZPROM is on fire - page 4
Very briskly bounced back from 250, now I wonder if it will hit 300 before the cut-off
Give time for 250 to trade and for everything to settle down. Then we will see.
It feels like those who didn't get in on time have woken up.
The situation with Rostelecom is interesting now, as I entered it almost 1.5 years ago at the bottom.
Only yesterday there were over 8bn rubles in deals. Somebody is slowly picking it up and I think it will be done in a long time.
But now the situation with Rostelecom is more interesting, I myself have been entering it for almost 1.5 years at the bottom.
I also bought a little bit of Rostelecom yesterday.
I do not understand where you got the information about Rostelecom amounting to 8 billion rubles. According to the MosExchange, it's a lot less.
Oh, I'm sorry. Yes, if you look at over-the-counter transactions, it is more than 8.
Eh, it's a pity I'm not in Moscow, but at my dacha. Now I looked GP from my mobile, I would have sold it on the first crunch, and today I may enter again. I dont know what to do with it.
Don't you have a mobile terminal?
I do not have one in the wild. But even one computer is not enough. You also need a USB-key, like a bank key.
Is it for QuickBooks?
My broker uses Quick desktop and there is also a webkvik which can be accessed from a mobile phone. But I can't get to the office to get the passwords yet. I buy securities directly at the broker's site through my personal account.
