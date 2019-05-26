Disadvantages and advantages , difference between stock trading and forex trading - page 7
Alexey - maybe - but if you don't, and most likely the so-called "forex broker" will actively help you to drain.
You have ever deposited 10$-20$ thousands of dollars? Do you know how trading conditions change? For example, when you try to close a deal, you will get a reply from the north no price or another refusal to execute the order and so on, according to the scheme.
I traded with $10000 on a robot, no complaints, everything is clear. I have not complained about that, everything is fine. The more trades the scalper makes, the more profit he makes. Don't tell me that all ECNs are cheating, and the money goes to brokerage companies.
Of course I'm not talking about different kitchens that give out Lamborghini))) I have a client who trades on Alp, he was $70000, maybe even more now. He trades on ECN too and has no problems.
As for the funds, one man once bragged to me that he had made 50% profit on a large deposit (I do not remember exactly how much, but more than ten million) on the Moscow Stock Exchange for a year. He said it was a very good result.
Alexey, would you kindly show me the document where Alpari is a participant in the trading of the International Interbank Foreign Exchange Market?
So ECN is a scam, did I get that right? Only why do you have to be some kind of member to access the ECN platform? If I had enough money I could go directly to ECN as an institutional trader.
B Anyway, what are we talking about?
As usual - everyone writes about his own things without reading the others ))))
So TC started singing about stock trading, then added investments and got a total of 10% p.a...... why bother? I do not want to Google it, even Sber used to have investment portfolios for customers, google it and collect several proposals from banks - we split the deposit with these banks and have the same 10% and sit with a .o.b.
But the English have 50 leverage.
For many strategies, no more is needed. Only 30, not 50.
But there's 0.1 point spread and $4 commission per lot. What not to trade?
If you have a good broker, you have to follow him, because he has no money, he will withdraw lots of money from the broker, and he will usually blow it.
As a rule no one has time to withdraw, usually a good surplus is followed by a minus. Probably 95%, even more, simply do not have time to withdraw, which is followed by a loss or a stop out.
For equities you have not added another minus, the amount of which will be an interesting profit starts from one million.
And another minus you forgot the bankruptcy of the broker.
If you do not buy shares with all the money, part of the money will be on deposit, the broker is bankrupt and the money is gone.
The stock is not kept with the broker. The portfolio is usually 95% loaded, sometimes 100%, very seldom on the account.
A bankrupt forex broker is a funeral of the deposit - because everyone knows that the broker does not withdraw your currency to the forex market
You don't read well either - 10% is for half a year in a very passive trade - and without taking dividends into account.
another example, 200% in 5 months
I should take into account that MT5 wrongly calculates broker's commission. Monitoring says I deposited 300,000 rubles but in fact it is the initial capital and draws drawdown incorrectly.
In general, after seeing that the monitoring is so funny counts, the monitoring has become 0% confidence
you should see on the bottom left the other signals -100 braggart
Yuri, monitoring is crooked - look at the initial deposit for example - you understand that he could not have MINUS -300K
The account that is shown with a minus is actually quite alive - just monitoring from METAQUOTS does not know how to evaluate it.
Metacquotes monitoring works crookedly