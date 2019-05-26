Disadvantages and advantages , difference between stock trading and forex trading - page 5
When trading $100-1000$ there are usually no problems, when trying to trade with 10k there are strong delays, requotes and so on. It's possible that in the same NYCE, there are no such problems, it's more likely that the server will say no connection, but you can enter another account with 100-1000$ at the same broker and trade just fine. It is quite possible, most likely the same NYCE does not have such problems.
I did not write about withdrawal but about trading with a different deposit size, there were no problems with withdrawal.
In FX your deposit and your trades do not affect anything. Not even indirectly.
I don't know why they overlap with others, one buys and another sells - the overlap in the kitchen is great kitchen rule, it is clear what causes it, but you can work with deposit from 1$.
By the way, some kitchens even overlap orders with each other, i.e. also without taking them to the fx market. what cannot be said about the stock market, here every order forms a real liquidity, every share goes to the register and even if you move to another broker your shares will remain in your name.
Of course, they do not affect, because they are not derived anywhere, I mean they are not derived on the Forex market and that is why they cannot influence. They just overlap with others who are just as miserable - one buys and another sells at the same time - the connection in the kitchen is great kitchen rule, and it is clear what causes it, but you can work with a deposit from $ 1
The same cannot be said about the stock market, here every order forms real liquidity, every share goes to the register and even if you move to another broker your shares will remain in your name.
I have the GP now, bought it a long time ago, sitting back and enjoying it. I did not look at it yesterday or today.
Well, if I have the time, I usually put long range pauses in the hope of catching a sniffle, there are also times when I haven't looked for three or four days.
The market is the only place to trade, but in your experience it is the same on the forex market.
But if you have learned to work on forex for 5 years, how can you use this knowledge to go to a fund? Maybe forex strategies do not work there at all.
The trading style there is completely different. They have no interest with the amount of 10,000 rubles, you may start with at least 300 or, even better, 500 thousand rubles.
For example one very simple strategy, in the morning before the market opens at 9:50 to place long positions on a group of stocks, not very often there are real sharp moves downwards.
or this one.
Yes, that is probably one of the drawbacks. If you are a forex broker you cannot get away from your job completely.
In practice, on a real account I made 10% over six months, with 1 billion it is only 100 thousand divided by 12 we get less than 10 thousand a month, although the year is not over yet, it is possible to do more.
If I had 10 billion it would be 1 million a month, for 6 months it would be 80 thousand a month, if I had 20 million it would be about 160 thousand a month, enough not to work for an "uncle".
But with leverage, when you have a portfolio of about 16-20 shares, you cannot lose. Unless one of 20 companies goes bankrupt.
For example, Gazprom was bought in 2008, dividends are coming out.
But everyone here understands how you get lost in the forex market.
Exchange strategies do not work on fx. I couldn't do it. I can do it with my hands, but it's not interesting, and automatons refuse to work. )