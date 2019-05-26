Disadvantages and advantages , difference between stock trading and forex trading - page 6
When trading $100-1000$ there is usually no problem, when trying to trade 10k or more there are severe delays
I hope this is only the case with bad brokers.
I hope these conditions are only for bad brokers.
I don't think there are such conditions for all their clients.
+++
If you work for your own money, you may not lose your money, but rather suffer a long drawdown on one stock (if you don't have a stop) - sometimes for several years.
But you should not buy one stock for the whole CASH, it is logical to choose at least 10 stocks ... Have a portfolio.
I still hope that such conditions only apply to bad brokers.
There are brokers who have deposits of $10,000 and more.
I do not think there are such conditions for all of their clients.
Yuri, auto-trading in MT5 on FUND works quite well.
Low yield )
I should take into account that MT5 wrongly calculates broker's commission. Monitoring says I deposited 300,000 rubles but in fact it is the initial capital and draws drawdown incorrectly.
I have matured in my estimation and I`ve matured to believe in monitoring 0%.
especially in february there were good returns )))
there was a lot of activity in February and funds were available. :-)))
--- it's the monitoring at the metaquotes that is not working correctly.
It's probably not much, but it's safe and you can live modestly.
If you have so much money that you need to manage it, stocks are definitely something you need to avoid having all your eggs in one basket.But that's from $100k. Most people here will never have that much.
I do not know them in Russia. Maybe there are some, it is better to look for them outside Russia.
In Russia there are practically no Forex brokers or more correctly say dealing centres.
There are either scammers who have raised money on mt4, run ads, bought a database of potential clients and are looking for bigwigs, calling everyone in a row.
The aim is to recruit and drain clients within the office. It's not even a forex kitchen. This is just a gang of scammers with a distant relation to Forex.
There is also the so-called "bank forex", such as VTB, Alfa and Promsvyazbank. These are the brokers that have terrible trading conditions, because by law they have to be exactly like that. And no one trades in them and no one will until the law changes. For what purpose they were created I do not know, obviously not for the trading of ordinary traders.
There are also dealing firms with Russian roots, - Alpari, Roboforex, Insta, Amarkets, ForexClub, Teletrade and others. But they are not Russian brokers.
There are only 4 Russian brokers. Apart from "bank forex" there is also Finam. The same broker without retail clients as VTB.
This is the second group that the private trader deals with. And they are not Russian brokers at all. A long time ago.
There was an attempt to license the activity of brokers, but the law was made through one place and those who received a license from the Central Bank of Russia from the second group have successfully lost it, because a Russian forex trader will not trade with a leverage of 1:40 and a spread of 20 new points on the Euro. No clients, no licence.
So there are no Russian brokers.
I trade with both ex-users, Australians and Englishmen.
And everywhere has its pluses and minuses. And some of our exes are no worse than the English. Only "ours" are different too. You have to choose correctly.
But there are a lot of kitchens (namely dirty ones) in other countries too.
I trade with both ex-users, Australians and Englishmen.
And everywhere has its pluses and minuses. And some of our exes are no worse than the English. Only "ours" are different too. You have to choose correctly.
But there are a lot of kitchens (namely dirty ones) in other countries too.