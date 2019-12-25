Calculate the average drawdown of a signal
Kyani:
Is it possible to calculate the average drawdown of a signal ?
I mean can I somehow collect the drawdown datas of a signal from Mql5 ?
Not through MQL5.com.
Sure it is. Not with built in methods, but by writing your own classes like a tracker that tracks profit / loss / draw down of each position or - in your case - of each signal.
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Is it possible to calculate the average drawdown of a signal ?
I mean can I somehow collect the drawdown datas of a signal from Mql5 ?