Calculate the average drawdown of a signal

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Is it possible to calculate the average drawdown of a signal ?

I mean can I somehow collect the drawdown datas of a signal from Mql5 ?



 
Kyani:

Is it possible to calculate the average drawdown of a signal ?

I mean can I somehow collect the drawdown datas of a signal from Mql5 ?



Not through MQL5.com.

 
Sure it is. Not with built in methods, but by writing your own classes like a tracker that tracks profit / loss / draw down of each position or - in your case - of each signal.
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