Install EA on vps of MQL5

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Hi,
Recently I see many EAs using just 1 chart to work for many different forex pairs.
My question is: when using vps of mql5 I open a chart and install the EA like that, will the EA work properly with the remaining forex pairs?

Example: EA can work with 20 Forex pairs, but just install it on EURUSD chart.

When I use MQL5 vps, will the remaining 19 Forex pairs work properly?



 

I do not know ... you can try to check this EA with MQL5 VPS ... because it is written on the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service:

During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
  • active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on.
  • ...
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
  • www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I do not know ... you can try to check this EA with MQL5 VPS ... because it is written on the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service:

During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
  • active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on.
  • ...
thank you,
I don't see any references to this
 
Tran Duc Anh:
Hi,
Recently I see many EAs using just 1 chart to work for many different forex pairs.
My question is: when using vps of mql5 I open a chart and install the EA like that, will the EA work properly with the remaining forex pairs?

Example: EA can work with 20 Forex pairs, but just install it on EURUSD chart.

When I use MQL5 vps, will the remaining 19 Forex pairs work properly?



If your EA's documentation says so, that could be the case.

I suggest you contact the author/seller for details.

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

If your EA tài liệu nói như vậy, đó có thể là trường hợp.

Tôi đề nghị bạn liên kết với tác giả / người bán để biết chi tiết.

thank you

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