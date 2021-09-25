Install EA on vps of MQL5
I do not know ... you can try to check this EA with MQL5 VPS ... because it is written on the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service:
During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
- active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on.
- ...
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
- www.mql5.com
The page contains the rules of using the Virtual Hosting service (Virtual Hosting Cloud): general provisions, virtual hosting rental conditions, payment terms, as well as violations entailing termination of service.
Sergey Golubev #:
I do not know ... you can try to check this EA with MQL5 VPS ... because it is written on the Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service:
During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
- active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on.
- ...
thank you,
I don't see any references to this
Tran Duc Anh:
Hi,
Recently I see many EAs using just 1 chart to work for many different forex pairs.
My question is: when using vps of mql5 I open a chart and install the EA like that, will the EA work properly with the remaining forex pairs?
Example: EA can work with 20 Forex pairs, but just install it on EURUSD chart.
When I use MQL5 vps, will the remaining 19 Forex pairs work properly?
If your EA's documentation says so, that could be the case.
I suggest you contact the author/seller for details.
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When I use MQL5 vps, will the remaining 19 Forex pairs work properly?