Имеется проблема обновления OHLC в CustomSymbol
Продублируйте, пожалуйста, свое сообщение на языке оригинала. В переводе невозможно ничего понять.
Дайте мне знать, какую часть вы не получили.
Here is what I am trying to say.
I've tried the following code:
#include "Symbol.mqh" string sym_name_train = "Train"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { string arr[]; MqlRates rate_train[]; const SYMBOL sym_train(sym_name_train); sym_train.CloneProperties(Symbol()); sym_train.SetProperty(SYMBOL_DIGITS, 7); int file = FileOpen("data.csv", FILE_SHARE_READ|FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); if(file == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print(Symbol(), " : Cannot Open File: ", GetLastError()); FileClose(file); return; } int len_train = int(FileReadArray(file, arr)); FileClose(file); string ohlc[]; ArrayResize(rate_train, len_train - 1); for(int loop = 1; loop < len_train; loop++) { StringSplit(arr[loop], ',', ohlc); int index = loop - 1; rate_train[index].time = (index == 0)? 0 : rate_train[index - 1].time + 60; // the 0 index is for the Time. rate_train[index].open = double(ohlc[1]); // teh 1 is for the Open price rate_train[index].high = double(ohlc[2]); // teh 2 is for the High price rate_train[index].low = double(ohlc[3]); // teh 3 is for the Low price rate_train[index].close = double(ohlc[4]); // teh 4 is for the Close price rate_train[index].spread = 0.0; rate_train[index].spread = 0.0; rate_train[index].tick_volume = 0.0; rate_train[index].real_volume = 0.0; } if(CustomRatesUpdate(sym_name_train, rate_train) <= 0) { Print(Symbol(), " : Train Rate Update failed: ", GetLastError()); if(CustomRatesReplace(sym_name_train, 0, len_train - 1, rate_train) <= 0) { Print(Symbol(), " : Even the Replacement failed for Training: ", GetLastError()); return; } } else ArrayPrint(rate_train); }
But I am getting the Waiting Update on the chart and no candles.
Plus the name of the symbol is different in the specification window. See image:
Even I try to change the name in the Specification window, but it is marked in red.
I don't understand why this is happening like never before.
My build:
Please let me know what I can do to fix this problem and update my CustomSymbol.
I have attached the required file.
But I am getting the Waiting Update on the chart and no candles.
Вот теперь уже понятнее, хотя вполне может быть, что ситуация другая. Как я сейчас понял: после применения CustomRatesUpdate график все равно оказывается пустым. При этом сама функция CustomRatesUpdate не возвращает ошибок. Если так, то проверьте сам ценовой ряд, который передается в функцию. В нем могут быть свечи с повторяющимся временем. В моем случае это был попросту 0, т. е. функция расценивала такие бары как бары со временем 1970.01.01 00:00.
Также вполне возможны неправильные бары по цене. К примеру, цена открытия/закрытия выше High или ниже Low свечи.
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fxsaber, 2021.06.07 13:04
rates[count].tick_volume = 4; // Если OHLC-цены попарно не равны, то тиковый объем не может быть меньше четырех.
Большое спасибо за ваши ответы. @fxsaber Я изменил свой код, как вы предложили. Но все равно не обновите окно на графике. Пожалуйста помоги. Я приложил данные.
Код:
#include "Symbol.mqh" string sym_name_train = "Train"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { string arr[]; MqlRates rate_train[]; const SYMBOL sym_train(sym_name_train); sym_train.CloneProperties(Symbol()); sym_train.SetProperty(SYMBOL_DIGITS, 7); int file = FileOpen("data.csv", FILE_SHARE_READ|FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|FILE_ANSI); if(file == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print(Symbol(), " : Cannot Open File: ", GetLastError()); FileClose(file); return; } int len_train = int(FileReadArray(file, arr)); FileClose(file); string ohlc[]; ArrayResize(rate_train, len_train - 1); for(int loop = 1; loop < len_train; loop++) { StringSplit(arr[loop], ',', ohlc); int index = loop - 1; rate_train[index].time = (index == 0)? 0 : rate_train[index - 1].time + 60; // the 0 index is for the Time. rate_train[index].open = double(ohlc[1]); // teh 1 is for the Open price rate_train[index].high = double(ohlc[2]); // teh 2 is for the High price rate_train[index].low = double(ohlc[3]); // teh 3 is for the Low price rate_train[index].close = double(ohlc[4]); // teh 4 is for the Close price rate_train[index].spread = 0.0; rate_train[index].spread = 0.0; rate_train[index].tick_volume = 4; rate_train[index].real_volume = 0.0; } if(CustomRatesUpdate(sym_name_train, rate_train) <= 0) { Print(Symbol(), " : Train Rate Update failed: ", GetLastError()); if(CustomRatesReplace(sym_name_train, 0, len_train - 1, rate_train) <= 0) { Print(Symbol(), " : Even the Replacement failed for Training: ", GetLastError()); return; } } else ArrayPrint(rate_train); }
Выходной массив:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume] [ 0] 1970.01.01 00:00:00 1.10760 1.10867 1.10758 1.10834 4 0 0 [ 1] 1970.01.01 00:01:00 1.10834 1.10894 1.10806 1.10859 4 0 0 [ 2] 1970.01.01 00:02:00 1.10855 1.10914 1.10809 1.10904 4 0 0 [ 3] 1970.01.01 00:03:00 1.10904 1.10926 1.10851 1.10915 4 0 0 [ 4] 1970.01.01 00:04:00 1.10916 1.10930 1.10779 1.10839 4 0 0 [ 5] 1970.01.01 00:05:00 1.10838 1.10885 1.10799 1.10802 4 0 0 [ 6] 1970.01.01 00:06:00 1.10800 1.10807 1.10627 1.10641 4 0 0 [ 7] 1970.01.01 00:07:00 1.10641 1.10697 1.10629 1.10687 4 0 0 [ 8] 1970.01.01 00:08:00 1.10688 1.10775 1.10686 1.10763 4 0 0 [ 9] 1970.01.01 00:09:00 1.10763 1.10830 1.10763 1.10791 4 0 0
Изображений:
Большое спасибо за ваши ответы. @fxsaber Я изменил свой код, как вы предложили. Но все равно не обновите окно на графике. Пожалуйста помоги. Я приложил данные.
rate_train[index].time = (index == 0)? D'1970.01.02' : rate_train[index - 1].time + 60;
Любое время 1-го января 1970-го года не может быть использовано. Думаю, это баг.
Любое время 1-го января 1970-го года не может быть использовано. Думаю, это баг.
Я думаю это решение
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Я пробовал следующий код:
Но всегда есть обновление, написанное на диаграмме.
Плюс название символа другое в окне спецификации. Смотрите изображение:
Даже я пытаюсь изменить имя в окне «Спецификация», но оно помечено красным цветом.
Я не понимаю, почему это происходит так, как никогда раньше.
Моя сборка:
Пожалуйста, дайте мне знать, что я могу сделать, чтобы решить эту проблему и обновить свой CustomSymbol.
Я прикрепил нужный файл.