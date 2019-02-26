What would it take to get everyone to finally switch to MT5? (collecting opinions) - page 39
Why not?
You won't be satisfied with the exes that are out there now... no...
and I may not be able to release the open source code for 24 hours...
Why not?
The main issue in the thread. A clear, logical, thoughtful statement is welcome.
Well previously I could not believe that the sale of MT4 server licences to brokers was over, but this is the beginning of the broker's transition to a product that will evolve. All that remains is to wait for the broker's notification that the MT4 platform will no longer be available and a list of other solutions for the end user.
Anyway the clock is running, it is now up to the brokers to sunset MT4.
With this selection of customers, the latter always have a choice of performers, so their contingent is not reduced, and the weak performers have a chance to make money, because professionals charge more. Leave one performer with inflated price and arrogance and most of the customers will disperse.
The situation with platform and language is the same. One platform and language is friendly and familiar, the other is "gnarly" and makes you go back to the friendly platform.
So you yourself are pushing people away from MT5 and MQL5 by being too demanding (like a freelancer who charges too much pushes poor people to look for other performers). But in this case, you can't hope for the ultimate universal transition.
Believe me, if a good client likes a doer, he won't go looking for happiness from others - he understands that by paying money he invests it in himself, in his own business. After all, what is business - without an initial investment is it possible to achieve something worthwhile? I've only seen tales like this on Telegram - "Bro!!!! There's a hacked casino! Everyone there - throw in 300 rubles and withdraw 50 grand!!! I swear!!!"
What's that got to do with being friendly or unfriendly at all? I didn't notice any unfriendliness in the transition. Only interest in the new - yes, some things are different, but not so much that an average coder howls as many do.
From their noise I can only conclude: Renat is right, saying who they are and whose interests are represented here. Well, either they're the "Bro!!!! The casino's been hacked!!! ..."
Once again, why do you need everything else, if you assign a value from the structure in a specific line in a specific place!
But the trouble is, until you assign or compare it, it's dead weight...
The structure is a function hidden in the programme. In 5 they are ready-made. For the lazy.
I can say with certainty that if you remove 4 and leave only 5, MT's users will be significantly reduced. Whoever is running the business understands this very well.
Take advantage of the moment, who likes what they like.
God forbid it should be done. Disaster. Competitors will not miss the chance.
We need to lower the threshold of unfriendliness, and people will gladly cross over. They would have long ago. You can see that everyone wants something new.
A clear, logical, thoughtful presentation of the unfriendliness of the Five is welcome
The structure is a function hidden in the programme. In 5 they are ready-made. For the lazy.
Except that it forces me to write two extra lines, as in the case of getting the date, let the developer get it from anywhere and give it to me on one line...
God forbid that should happen. Disaster. Competitors won't miss the chance.
We need to lower the threshold of unfriendliness, and people will gladly cross over. They would have long ago. You can see that everyone wants a new one.
If the niche in the 4 is lost, then prepare for bankruptcy. Businesses sometimes overlook their competitors.
Well, I personally see that people are voicing their grievances. Massively and constantly. Do you think they're either blithely stupid or bought by the competition? I don't think so.
except it makes me write two extra lines, as in getting the date, let the developer get it from anywhere and give it to me on one line...