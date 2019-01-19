The miracle of the grail... Myth or reality?! - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is for them (Soros and Buffett) in retaliation for Mother Russia!
What has Buffet done to your russia?)))
and what has russia done to the Buffetts? - why don't they love russia?)))
ZS...reality, reality.
and what has russia done to the Buffetts? - Why don't they love Russia?)))
ZS... reality, reality.
And the Buffetts-Soros do not love anyone/anything ;-) which is pretty obvious.
They enter the market for money. But they know where to get it from the market.
And they spend the money to the best of their ability.
The difference between "us and them" is small. In one of the three previous lines
what has Buffet done to your russia?)))
Russia - with a capital letter.
Judging by your profile - you pussy out even naming your country...
To make the grail, you have to solve four problems:
1. Determine the direction of the trend.
2. Determine the entry point in the trend direction.
3) Avoid opening at the very end of the trend.
4. Exit the market on time.
The rest is a matter of technique. I have solved these tasks for myself. You may think about it.) If you do not solve at least one of these problems, the grail will not work.
Greetings, professors!
Has a grail really been created?
Has a grail really been created?
Yes, a grail has been created and has been created for a long time, called high frequency trading... It cannot be surpassed by conventional methods.
Yes, GRAAL is established and has been for a long time, called high frequency trading... You can't beat it with conventional methods.
not only to outperform, but also to get in there is not easy.
To answer this question, you need to know the definition of the grail. Unfortunately, there is no consensus on this definition. Some believe the grail must always close all trades only in profit. And it is hardly achievable. Besides, no one can guarantee that the EA considered this grail will never fail. So, the notion of the "grail" is simply an ideal to be strived for.
Give me your EA, I'll test it and tell you if it is a gra il or not, why should I torment you at night?
So you've already created the Grail?
Basically one problem... where to open in the sell or in the buy... the Grail is simple...
basically the same problem... where to open in the sell or in the buy... The Grail is just...
It's not the Grail!
The important thing is to know when to exit the market, not when to enter it, that's the Grail!