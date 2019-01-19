The miracle of the grail... Myth or reality?! - page 7
I would saythat the notion of a grail is simply an ideal that should not be aspired to. Once we start doing that, we inevitably come to a dead end.
This is a misconception...
All very good inventions have been built if the basis (goal) was taken as the IDEAL end result.
If you know TRIZ (Theory of Inventive Problem Solving), they know it very well...
Read it - I highly recommend it...
As for the fairy tale, yes I agree. (Just kidding, of course there is still much to work on (not many deals and therefore not high enough profitability) and the process is endless.
Test from (01.05.2018-21.12.2018) GBPJPY. No optimizer was used. Parameters were determined during visual testing.
Wow, that's not much of a deal! ))) If that many deals had been done in 10 years instead of six months, then yes...
There are more than that many deals. But the testing period is not too short. It is miserable.
everyone's understanding of the grail is different (% return)
But all thoughts converge practically in the same way
(1) the grail is a profitable TS
(1) so maybe just say "a profitable TS" (and then discuss the specific features of this TS and ways to use and improve it), because these many dozens of vague and meaningless Grail themes that have appeared recently are already nauseating.
I just compared it to my previous EA. He had an average of 38.7 trades per month, while the latter had 22 and a bit. But the latter one has more MO.
What is obtained during a year, two, three, five, ten years?
And Ilan can show good results in 7 months if he gets into a good area for himself.
Actually I am testing on the interval of 1 year or more. I have not finished the last Expert Advisor; I only debugged the algorithm and have not got to testing on a longer timeframe yet. I do not see the point in testing on a too long interval. I used to achieve stable operation on long intervals. But about 5 years ago one of my EAs, which was successfully tested over a 10-year interval, started to fail after 1.5 years of real trading. After that I lost confidence in testing on long intervals. Because it does not give any special guarantees of stable real-time operation on comparable timeframes.
Anyone can do well in a precinct :)
My opinion : the optimal period for testing is 2 years. Reason : force majeure in the market is usually 1 time a year, so the testing period should include 2 force majeure... to have duplication of passing force majeure.
And what happens in a year, two, three, five, ten years?
Here is my previous development of a 13 month test. EURJPY
Put it on the real a month ago, so far the flight is normal. I have a rather large stop (emergency), of the order, usually = max drawdown shown in the test + 20%. If a stop triggers, I stop the operation, find out the reason and fine-tune the algorithm or adjust the parameters, so that this section is tested normally in the tester.
Sometimes, when I have time and am busy in front of the computer, I lock the aggregate position instead of the stop. And then, given favourable circumstances, I manually correct the situation. I have done it successfully several times.