Freelancing and arbitration. Something has to change, otherwise it's a dead end! - page 10
Hello.
1. The customer has not been in touch for a month, he has filed for arbitration and no one has responded for a fortnight. What to do?
The site has a limit of work in progress, if so will hang the work, how to take new orders. Also, some customers are looking at workload, although the essence of the developer is free.
2. How do I submit to arbitration after the work has been completed?
I did the work in full accordance with the terms of reference, the customer accepted. After I wrote that the alert does not work, I told him that it works, made a screenshot. But in response, began to write in swear words, insulting. And left a negative feedback, the first in my entire career to work on this site. Completed almost 300 jobs, 160 positive feedback.
Write to servicedesk in all the details
I did, but they send this message:"We only deal with financial transaction requests".
Hello.
Your request is accepted, we will try to reply within 48 hours.
We only deal with financial enquiries. If you have a different question, ask it onthe forum.
Maybe such questions are not considered.
Yes, situations with clients sometimes reach the point of absurdity.
I had a customer in Freelance who ordered the development of an Expert Advisor. I did the work and provided a demonstration. The client does not respond to my demo; he also does not react to my messages in free-lance messages.
Although I see the customer activity on the site (the selection of performers in other jobs, delete jobs posted in Freelance). With this incomprehensible to me behavior, I had to turn to the Arbitration.
And then the most interesting thing began - the customer, instead of initiating a dialogue at least in Arbitration, leaves an undeserved negative feedback on my product in the Market.
What is going on?
How do I react to it and how not to suffer from it with Karma in Freelance, in the Market and with the possible incorrect perception of my product by potential buyers?
If you leave a bad review, it is very unpleasant for the contractor... so it's not a win-win. Of course maybe this performer has 3-4 jobs and he does not care about the reviews, but then why did you choose such a person? I understand if the budget was a minimum, and only this one responded... but there and your fault, expect great responsibility from a minimum of money and most likely time-consuming work is not worth it... So punished by both, he review (bad reputation), with you 10%, such logic...
Hmmm... Let me guess. Executor has 100500 jobs with >50% overdue and up to ... arbitrage. Choice of developer made by agreeing to work for chuppah-chuppahs (=minimum of the proposed prices)))) So who is the evil Pinocchio to you after that? This is a business, there is no consumer protection)))) And they take money from you because it's also business (it's easier to take from you because you've already got them). By the way, if they took a deposit from the developers, I'm all for it (from the market would go r...coders, respectively, and prices would grow at times).
And you leave a bad review, it's very unpleasant for the performer... so it's not a win-win. Of course maybe this performer has 3-4 jobs and doesn't care about feedback, but then why did you choose this one? I understand if the budget was a minimum, and only this one responded... but there and your fault, expect great responsibility from a minimum of money and most likely time-consuming work is not worth it... So punished by both, he feedback (bad reputation), with you 10%, such logic...
Except the feedback is seen after the deal is done.
Hmm... Let me guess. The contractor has 100500 jobs at >50% overdue and up to ... arbitrage. The developer is chosen because he agreed to work for chuppah-chuppahs (=minimum of the prices offered)))) So who is the evil Pinocchio to you after that? This is a business, there is no consumer protection)))) And they take money from you because it's also business (it's easier to take from you because you've already got them). By the way, if they took a deposit from the developers, I'm all for it (from the market would go r...koders, respectively, and prices would grow at times).
Delays are few. The price is average, agreed to the price of the performer - he certainly does not price himself for a Chupa Chups.
The feedback is only visible after the deal is done.
The average score is immediately visible... And reviews are visible to repeat customers... Also, current customers, after reading the reviews, will be wary and won't accept the work straight away... simply put, life will become more difficult for the developer
The situation develops - the Customer, without explanation, without dialogue, simply rejects Arbitrage's offer and keeps silent. He just keeps silent. If there are representatives of the site, please intervene.