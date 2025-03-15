Freelancing and arbitration. Something has to change, otherwise it's a dead end! - page 4
Excuse me... But I had a similar unpleasant situation...
After agreeing the TOR, deadline, cost of the order, and freezing my funds...
The performer stopped contacting me.
After numerous requests on freelance and in the performer's personal message, and after the deadline was significantly overdue, I went to arbitration.
Arbitration made me a standard offer on a full automatic basis:
As the contractor has not done anything, I have chosen the second option:
Cancel the work in favour of the client...
And...got the following reply from the arbitration machine:
"Arbitrage.
You offered to cancel the job. Wait for another bidder to consider your offer."
But...how long does one have to wait? Especially since the contractor has not responded to me in more than a week???
I...again sent a request to the performer on freelance and in person asking him to respond and agree to complete the job.
There was no response... And still no reply. Perhaps in such cases there should be a time limit for waiting for a response....
But as there is none.
what do I have to do in this situation to Cancel the job, unfreeze my funds
and start working with another contractor???
Please reply and help in solving this problem :)
Once again, I apologise a thousand times, but... I still ask for your help in solving my issue :)
Please note that my artist last contacted me over a month ago. And in spite of my queries has not replied until now...
What should I do?
The problem is also that I am now in great doubt and confusion about the possibility of further work...
Of course, the 70 quid I'm borrowing doesn't mean that it's the last of my livelihood.
But I would like to continue working with another artist...
However, what if the other artist stops contacting me? And I'm out 70 quid again...
What if I start working with a third-party contractor and he disappears again? And I'm stuck with the money again?????
Where is the guarantee that this will not happen?
Where is a guarantee that Arbitration will return my money?
Sorry, but in this case the service turns into an ordinary way ... of stealing money from gullible customers :)
I ask you to deal with this situation, Cancel the job and unfreeze my money :)
Finally!!! It's done!!! Thank you unspeakably for solving my personal problem!!!
But...as you can see, this problem should preferably be solved in a broader sense.... And... preferably solved :)
hello
question about arbitrage in freelance. is it possible to arbitrage closed projects?
because i closed the project with a bit of a bad heart and did not test all combinations of settings. now i wanted to add 2 new settings to it and i turned to the same developer with the expectation that if we find any glitches, it will still be his job to fix. But while fixing one problem he manages to break somewhere else, not attentively reads the description of the problem (even if it is a 4-word sentence) and comes up with something of his own and implements it, even though I do not need it at all and I have not written anything about it. I have already asked him to read attentively 300 times, but he still starts to tell me that 47 to 100 is not the same ratio as 4.7 to 10, that my terminal is wrong, that the indentation of less than 150 points for orders is impossible, some kind of links and conclusions that are not in ToR and a lot of other gaslighting - this is a kind of psychological violence, I do not want to be exposed to it endlessly. I would go to arbitrage, but then I won't only have to find a developer for new features, but I will also have to re-do this basic robot, for which I already got $100 and a lot of my nerves.
can i send an already closed project to arbitrage along with the current one and get my money back? will the arbitrage will have access to project discussions to make sure that the developer has a very particular way of thinking and comes up with something of his own, rather than read what i write. can i get my money back on the basis of "the developer used psychological violence" and "the developer does not understand russian"? i don't want to get stuck with it indefinitely, but i also don't want to lose money. help me out, please. thanks
update: the current project was closed, refund the money for the past refused, because he believes that everything works there correctly, and all the bugs that I write to him, he does not understand{depending on his mood) and therefore do not exist, with no clarifying questions and no response to my request to clarify what is not clear. and at the same time I'm the last bitch and bitch all the way to the end. the feedback on it can be found in my profile
to admins: paying for inadequacy, lost time and nerves, no working solutions and insults to my address is normal, no problem? no punishment to him and no compensation to me for that?
This is a forum. And this is not the place to clarify relationships. Settle your relationship with each other in arbitration.
there is stated for "posting materials", i.e. public, which is not correspondence.
There seems to be no prohibition to send a person in a PM, only a ban on spamming. I wonder if there is one myself.
I understand that anything that can be automated should be automated, but I suspect that the arbitration does not deal with polite correspondence and insults - this is a violation of general conditions, and the "contacts and appeals" deals only with financial issues and sends to the forum. would be grateful for contacts of administrators who are authorized to solve other issues arising outside the context of payments and TOR of freelance applications, in particular on violations ofparagraphs 4.1.1. and 4.1.2. of the terms of usehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/about/termsbecause
No need to fight )))
There's no definition for "material" unless it's "online methaqvotes", but the definition of "content" includes text and communication
There is no need to quarrel ))))
It seems that no one is quarreling. i just want to clarify what is considered acceptable and non-criminal in this community at this time. after all, the year 2020 - everyone is supposed to have basic school education and socialization skills, but the performer has demonstrated a lack of both. so, appealing to the common sense of the administrators, i have been trying to clarify for about a week now:
paying for inadequacy, wasted time and nerves, no workable solution and insults to one's address is ok, no problem? no punishment to him and no compensation to me for that?
Finally!!! It's happening!!! Thank you unspeakably for solving my personal problem!!!
But... as you can see, this problem should be solved in a broader sense... And... it would be desirable to solve it though:)
I agree that the problem should be solved in a broader sense. I have the same problem, but on the other hand: the customer confirmed the demonstration for compliance with terms of reference, received the source code and disappeared without confirmation of the transfer of the work.
He got what he wanted, but what should I do? More than a week has passed. Please solve my problem:https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/116100.
And for the future to introduce a rule, if one of the parties in a week does not take a decision on the proposed other side of the option of completing the work in the arbitration, to take the proposed option automatically. And maybe block or delete the accounts of such careless users.