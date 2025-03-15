Freelancing and arbitration. Something has to change, otherwise it's a dead end! - page 13
Hello, dear Administration!
The performer has not been in touch for a month!
Please cancel this order!
Hello
I have a problem with the customer
I submitted for arbitrage back on Dec. 8, 2020 and still no response from either the arbitration or the customer
Please close the job
Thank you
I couldn't find the Arbitrage button and clicked "Remove job". The job was deleted along with the frozen funds. The contractor demanded a higher price for the unfinished job
How do I get my money back? I contacted Service Desk and they said: "Send me the link or contact the forum".
You never gave a link.
You never gave me the link.
How can I give it if I have deleted the work?
How can I pay the developer when he refused to fix bugs and demanded an increased fee for an unfinished job? But the developer demanded payment for TIME, not for work.