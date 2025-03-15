Can anyone tell me the difference between "Cancel job" and "Complete job" in freelance arbitrage?

Freelancing and arbitration. Something has to change, otherwise it's a dead end! - page 3
remove completely sad performers?
I know it's unseemly to say anything to someone who can't answer... But I can't help myself...
Looks like one sad one's been removed...
If this service is so bad, what are you doing here?
Sorry, answer me when you can.
Write to Service Desk. Your customer has already applied. I watched your epic the day before yesterday and decided that the weekend is more expensive.
Couldn't find a suitable topic to address:
Which one to choose?
The Rules, on the other hand, have https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/rules#part_V
I'm a developer, I only make freelance money on this site, I'm not looking for other work and don't want to, as I'm happy here and have enough to live on.
I have run into the following problem.
One of my regular customers has ordered a job from me and disappeared, disappeared for a month, but I completed the work. A month later, turning a blind eye to the almost fraternal relationship after many joint projects, I went to arbitration. And here I was in for a nasty surprise, if before you could read the answers from a live representative of the arbitration, now everything became fully automatic, without any live control from the arbitration. That is, the inscription "Wait until the Employer confirms the completion of the work" well, I was not satisfied, as the customer simply did not enter the work for more than a month. Well, that's all right, if I have patience and wait another month... And now the customer shows up. HOORAY! It would seem..., but no, the client simply presses the "I do not confirm" button, without any explanation and disappears again. Buttons appear in my office:
- close the job again;
- cancel arbitrage;
- cancel the job and return the money to the client.
Of course, I also write to the client in the job and in person, but there is no response. Ok, I think the price of the job is not critical to me, I decide to cancel the job and return the money to the customer. But again, the same "rake" in the end: "Wait until the customer confirms ....". I am a patient person, not a meanie, I thought that it's ok, let the customer take the money back when he wants.
In the meantime, work is boiling over, new clients... new jobs. Another client, satisfied with the work done, writes that all is well, that we are closing the job and confirm the penultimate stage and that's it... I write that there is still a final stage to be confirmed by the customer, but alas... ...the trail goes cold... Well I'm still patient, 3 days later in arbitration, again "Expect...".
Meanwhile, the work continues. And once again, another customer, who does not know about the last stage, disappears with the finished work. So arbitration again.... and again "Stand by".
We could let it slide, but judging by the looks of things, the limit of 7 jobs will be exhausted sooner or later. And even a signature in each message (to remind the last stage for completion), and trial versions of products, and issuing the source code only after the completion - all this does not give a 100 percent guarantee that the customer will not disappear.
So what was the point of all that I wrote?
My suggestion is the following: we should write conditions of this automation of arbitration in arbitration rules, because automaton somehow doesn't work clearly. The rules don't stipulate terms, there is no specifics that we would like to read and calm down and not to write memoirs on the forum.
Thank you for your attention.
Do you like the service? Use it!
Do not like it? Do not use.
It's simple.
It's in the rules, isn't it https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/rules#part_V
Excuse me... but I had a similar unpleasant situation...
After agreeing on the TOR, the deadline, the cost of the order, and freezing my funds...
the contractor stopped contacting me.
After numerous requests on freelance and in the performer's personal message, and after the deadline was significantly overdue, I went to arbitration.
Arbitration made me a standard offer on a full automatic basis:
As the contractor has not done anything, I have chosen the second option:
Cancelthe work in favour of the Customer...
And...got the following reply from the arbitration machine:
"Arbitrage.
You offered to cancel the job. Wait for another bidder to consider your offer."
But...how long does one have to wait? Especially since the contractor has not responded to me in more than a week???
I...again sent a request to the performer on freelance and in person asking for feedback and agreement to complete the job.
There was no response... And still no reply. Perhaps in such cases there should be a time limit for waiting for a response....
But as there is none.
what do I have to do in this situation to Cancel the job, unfreeze my funds
and start working with another contractor???
Please answer and help me solve this problem:)
Advice for the future: Until the job is finished, give a closed code with a limit of N days of work. The missing person will come running to you. The non-missing one won't even notice the restriction.
After the last confirmation and payment to your account (seven days do not count) - give the finished work.
No. The customer will run it in the tester even if he gets the restricted product. He will realize that his system is a dull plum and won't get in touch with you anymore.
No. The customer, even if they receive a restricted product, will run it through the tester. He will realise that his system is a dull plum and won't get in touch again.
What's in it for him? He doesn't have the money anymore. Not since the signing of the cooperation agreement. True, not the contractor either, but still, what's the point?
Hello! I apologise a thousand times. Please forgive the intrusiveness... But...please help me solve my issue:)
It's in the Rules, isn't ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/job/rules#part_V
Once again, I apologise a thousand times, but... I still ask for your help in solving my issue :)
Please note that my artist last contacted me over a month ago. And in spite of my queries has not replied until now...
What should I do?
The problem is also that I am now in great doubt and confusion about the possibility of further work...
Of course, the 70 quid I'm borrowing doesn't mean that it's the last of my livelihood.
But I would like to continue working with another artist...
However, what if the other artist stops contacting me? And I'm out 70 quid again...
What if I start working with a third-party contractor and he disappears again? And I'm stuck with the money again?????
Where is the guarantee that this will not happen?
Where is the guarantee that Arbitration will return my money?
Sorry, but in this case the service turns into an ordinary way ... of stealing money from gullible customers :)
I ask you to deal with the situation, cancel my work and unfreeze my money:)